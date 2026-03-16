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‘Trevi Fountain’ Lungwort Brings Long-Lasting Color to Shade Gardens

Plant ‘Trevi Fountain’ lungwort, or pulmonaria, for its bright blue spring flowers and white-splashed foliage that can carpet shaded spaces.

Meghan Shinn

'Trevi Fountain' lungwort is a flowering perennial to plant in the shade garden. This hard-working but low-maintenance plant contributes a splash of blue to purple flowers in spring. Its variegated foliage keeps things interesting through the summer. Growing low and wide, 'Trevi Fountain' can be planted as edging, a ground cover or as a short companion to an upright fern, a large hosta and other shade-garden favorites.

'Trevi Fountain' lungwort blooms in spring, with rounded clusters of tubular blue flowers.

Common name: 'Trevi Fountain' lungwort

Botanical name: Pulmonaria 'Trevi Fountain'

Origin: Pulmonaria species are native to Europe and Asia. 'Trevi Fountain' is a hybrid that was bred using P. longifolia 'Bertram Anderson' and P. vallarsae 'Margery Fish'. It was introduced in the early 2000s by Terra Nova Nurseries.

Flowers: Blue to violet tubular flowers open in mid- to late spring, in rounded clusters held above the foliage.

Related: For a summer-blooming shade perennial, try hardy begonia.

Foliage: The leaves are long and narrow, with a dark green background marked by silvery white splotches and spots.

Size and habit: This herbaceous perennial grows as a low spreading clump 12 inches tall and 24 inches wide.

Variegated foliage keeps 'Trevi Fountain' lungwort eye-catching all summer.

Growing 'Trevi Fountain' lungwort

Exposure: Part shade to full shade

How to grow it: Plant lungworts in partial or full shade, avoiding hot afternoon sun. They need evenly moist soil with good drainage. Wilting indicates that the conditions are too dry. Foliage may decline in high heat. Mulch around the plant to help keep the roots cool and maintain soil moisture. This perennial can be divided in late summer. USDA Zones 4–9.

Related: Conditions not right for 'Trevi Fountain' lungwort? See "Perennials to Grow in Gardens with Dry Shade."

Images courtesy of Terra Nova Nurseries, Inc.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsperennialsshade
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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