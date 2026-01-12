Choose Hart’s Tongue Fern As a Unique Accent for the Shade Garden

Hart's tongue fern is an evergreen, hardy fern that boasts wide, flat foliage instead of the fine, lacy fronds typically expected of a fern. Its bold texture complements other shade-loving foliage perennials, while its upright vase shape offers relief from the woodland garden's mounding forms.

Hart's tongue fern grows as a clump of long, broad foliage with a ribbed texture and wavy margins.

Common name: Hart's tongue fern

Botanical name: Asplenium scolopendrium

Origin: Europe

Foliage: Evergreen fronds grow long, broad and flat, with a wavy margin and ribbed surface. Bright to deep green depending on season, darkening with age.

Size and habit: Hart's tongue fern takes on a vase shape thanks to its upright to arching fronds. It can reach 18 inches tall and wide.

Growing hart's tongue fern

Exposure: Part shade, dappled light, full shade