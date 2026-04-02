Cherokee Sedge Brings Fine Texture to the Garden’s Ground Level

Cherokee sedge is an unassuming but hardworking and handsome plant that fits right into naturalistic gardens and modern formal designs alike. This grass-like perennial is a North American native species of sedge. Sedges have garnered attention in recent years as excellent supporting-role plants that provide fine texture, crowd out weeds, stabilize and feed the soil and support pollinators and birds with food and shelter.

Cherokee sedge is a grass-like North American native plant that works well as the weed-blocking ground layer in a matrix-style planting. But its tidy habit and wiry green leaves also recommend it as an accent plant in a more formal garden.

With its thin, arching foliage, Cherokee sedge looks like a beefier version of the perhaps more familiar Pennsylvania sedge (C. pensylvanica). Its size gives it enough presence to stand alone as an accent in the garden, but its slowly spreading, clumping nature makes it a good candidate for a green mulch around larger perennials and shrubs. This species was named to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's list of Gold Medal Plants in 2025.

Common name: Cherokee sedge

Botanical name: Carex cherokeensis

Origin: This sedge is native to damp woodlands of the Southeast states and Texas.

Flowers: Small yellow-green flower spikes appear in spring. They are not eye-catching, but the oat-like seed heads that follow provide extra texture.

The seed heads of Cherokee sedge have an oat- or hops-like structure that adds some interesting visual texture in the late spring landscape.

Foliage: Thin, arching, grass-like leaves. This is an evergreen sedge, though its foliage may decline during winter in the coldest areas of its hardiness range.

Size and habit: Cherokee sedge reaches 18 to 24 inches tall in leaf and its spring bloom can add another 6 inches.

Growing Cherokee sedge

Exposure: Part shade to filtered sun

How to grow it: This sedge prefers part shade or the dappled light beneath a tree canopy. It will grow in full sun but may require extra watering there. It needs evenly moist soil. It can also thrive in the wet soil of bioswales and rain gardens. Cut brown leaf ends off in early spring, but resist trimming the plant back any farther, because it will be slow to recover. When using Cherokee sedge as the base layer of a matrix planting, begin with plugs spaced 12 inches apart for quicker coverage. USDA Zones 6–9.