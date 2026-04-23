‘Blushing Turtle’ Hardy Geranium Brings a Long Bloom to the Garden

'Blushing Turtle' hardy geranium has a low, mounded and spreading habit that makes it a nice filler plant or ground cover. This low-maintenance perennial offers a long show of pretty pink flowers above small, maple-like foliage.

'Blushing Turtle' hardy geranium provides a lengthy show of warm pink flowers with deeper pink veins. Credit: Alex van Essen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Common name: 'Blushing Turtle' hardy geranium, cranesbill

Botanical name: Geranium 'Blushing Turtle'

Origin: 'Blushing Turtle' is a hybrid of Geranium sanguineum and one other species or hybrid. It was bred by Karin Kosick in British Columbia, Canada, and selected for its vigorous growth, long flowering period and growth habit. It was introduced in the early 2000s.

Flowers: Warm pink flowers marked with magenta veins appear in profusion from spring into summer, or even into autumn in cooler climates. Trimming the plant as flowering wanes can bring about another, lighter round of blossoms.

Foliage: Small, finely lobed green leaves in a medium green color. These densely cover the stems to make a solid mass of foliage. The leaves take on red tones in the fall.

Size and habit: It reaches 18 to 20 inches tall and can slowly spread 24 to 36 inches wide, with a mounding shape that may suggest a turtle shell.

A low mounding/spreading habit and densely held foliage makes 'Blushing Turtle' hardy geranium effective as a ground cover. Credit: Alex van Essen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Growing 'Blushing Turtle' hardy geranium

Exposure: Full sun to part shade