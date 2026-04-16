June Snow Giant Dogwood Lives Up to Its Name With Abundant White Flowers

Cornus controversa, or giant dogwood, is a medium-sized deciduous tree admired for its horizontal branching, which gives the canopy a ladder-like appearance and inspired the alternative common name of wedding-cake tree. There are a few giant dogwood cultivars on the market, but June Snow is a standout for its large and abundant flowers and non-variegated leaves. This tree can be considered a less common alternative to its similarly sized cousins C. kousa and C. florida, but with true year-round interest, a later bloom time and a different flower structure.

June Snow giant dogwood blooms heavily in late spring, with broad clusters of white flowers punctuating its outstretched branches. Image courtesy of J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co.

Common name: June Snow giant dogwood

Botanical name: Cornus controversa 'June Snow-JFS'

Origin: The species Cornus controversa is native to Japan, Korea, China and Vietnam. This Asia native’s growth habit, flowering and fruit are similar to the North American pagoda dogwood (C. alternifolia), but it is a larger tree and a quicker grower. It may also be easier to find for sale. June Snow is a cultivar originally found growing near the Swarthmore Arboretum in Pennsylvania. The tree stood out for its habit, fall color and flowering. It was introduced by the wholesale nursery J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co. more than 20 years ago.

Flowers: Bloom occurs in late spring to early summer, when the tree produces six-inch-wide cymes of tiny white florets. These pollinator-friendly flowers give way to fruits that ripen to bluish-black in autumn, attracting birds. June Snow's cultivar name refers to its heavy bloom that can completely cover the branches like snow.

Foliage: June Snow giant dogwood has solid deep green leaves that are oval in shape. In fall they turn fiery shades of red and orange. The Latin name C. controversa comes from the tree's alternate leaf arrangement, meaning that the leaves are held singly and staggered along either side of the stem. All other dogwood species hold their leaves in an opposite arrangement (leaves held along the stem in facing pairs) except for C. alternifolia, whose leaf arrangement is also referenced in its Latin name.

The tree's leaves take on gorgeous fall colors before dropping to let its architecture shine through the winter. Image courtesy of J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co.

Size and habit: June Snow reaches about 35 feet tall and its crown can spread just as wide, thanks to its horizontal branches. With its relatively low height, June Snow dogwood makes a fine ornamental tree for back gardens or deep front yards with no overhead utility lines. However, take care to choose a spot that will fit its ultimate width and showcase its linear branch structure. Avoid tight spaces where pruning would become necessary and ruin its form.

Growing June Snow giant dogwood

Exposure: Part shade or dappled light

How to grow it: June Snow giant dogwood needs moist, well-drained soil and part shade or dappled light. The species prefers cool summers; where it gets hot, provide afternoon shade, regular water and a deep mulch to compensate. June Snow is reported to tolerate heat a bit better but still take these simple precautions. Full sun is advised only in cool climates, and even there it will need consistently moist soil to excel with strong light. Pruning, done in the dormant season, should be restricted to an occasional limbing up to maintain clearance below the canopy and to accentuate the horizontal structure. USDA Zones 5–7.