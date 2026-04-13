Plant Frost King Bugloss For Its Large Silver Leaves

Siberian bugloss (Brunnera macrophylla) has long been a go-to perennial for shade gardens, thanks to cultivars with eye-catching variegated leaves. Breeders continue to work on enhancing this trait while boosting vigor, resulting in new varieties like Frost King ('Balfroskin'). Large leaves and a good resistance to scorching set Frost King apart from older buglosses.

Frost King bugloss has large silver leaves that brighten up shade gardens throughout the growing season. Image courtesy of DarwinPerennials.

Common name: Frost King Siberian bugloss

Botanical name: Brunnera macrophylla ‘Balfroskin’

Origin: Brunnera macrophylla is native to mountain forests of Western Asia and Eastern Europe. Frost King is a cultivar introduced by DarwinPerennials in 2025.

Flowers: Small blue flowers, similar in appearance to forget-me-nots, appear above the foliage in the spring.

Foliage: Five inch wide, heart-shaped leaves unfurl in spring. The leaf is bright silver with a dark green margin and veining.

Size and habit: Herbaceous perennial growing just over a foot tall and up to two feet wide, with a mounding shape.

Growing Frost King bugloss

Exposure: Part shade, full shade, dappled light