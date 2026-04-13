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Plant Frost King Bugloss For Its Large Silver Leaves

Frost King bugloss stands apart from older varieties thanks to its large leaves and resistance to scorching.

Meghan Shinn

Siberian bugloss (Brunnera macrophylla) has long been a go-to perennial for shade gardens, thanks to cultivars with eye-catching variegated leaves. Breeders continue to work on enhancing this trait while boosting vigor, resulting in new varieties like Frost King ('Balfroskin'). Large leaves and a good resistance to scorching set Frost King apart from older buglosses.

Frost King bugloss has large silver leaves that brighten up shade gardens throughout the growing season. Image courtesy of DarwinPerennials.

Common name: Frost King Siberian bugloss

Botanical name: Brunnera macrophylla ‘Balfroskin’

Origin: Brunnera macrophylla is native to mountain forests of Western Asia and Eastern Europe. Frost King is a cultivar introduced by DarwinPerennials in 2025.

Flowers: Small blue flowers, similar in appearance to forget-me-nots, appear above the foliage in the spring.

Foliage: Five inch wide, heart-shaped leaves unfurl in spring. The leaf is bright silver with a dark green margin and veining.

Size and habit: Herbaceous perennial growing just over a foot tall and up to two feet wide, with a mounding shape.

Related: 'Trevi Fountain' lungwort is another fun foliage perennial for shade.

Growing Frost King bugloss

Exposure: Part shade, full shade, dappled light

How to grow it: For its best health and appearance, provide Frost King bugloss with at least partial shade. It will also grow well in full shade or all-day dappled light. Keep the soil consistently moist and top-dress with leaf mold or another soil-building mulch annually. Zones 4–9a.

Related: Find fine-textured companions for bugloss in "Ornamental Grasses for Shade."

foliage plantsperennialsshade
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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