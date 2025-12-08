SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionSubscribe

Gold-Hued ‘Everillo’ Sedge Brightens Shade Gardens and Pots

‘Everillo’ sedge is a grassy perennial whose evergreen leaves bring a touch of gold to the garden’s shady areas.

Meghan Shinn

'Everillo' sedge is a bright-leaved, shade-tolerant, evergreen grass-like perennial that brings vivid color to shady garden areas throughout the year. This fine-textured plant demands little care, and its size and shape makes it easy to use in a variety of situations. Plant multiple 'Everillo' sedges as edging or as blocks of color, or dot single plants as accents throughout the garden. This compact sedge also grows well in pots on its own or with companions in a mixed planter.

'Everillo' carex grows as a fountain of golden-green grassy leaves.

Common name: 'Everillo' sedge

Botanical name: Carex oshimensis 'Everillo'

Origin: Carex oshimensis is native to Japan. 'Everillo' was discovered as a mutation of the 'Evergold' cultivar of this species. It was introduced in 2010. 'Everillo' is part of a series of sedges called EverColor, developed by Patrick FitzGerald at FitzGerald Nurseries, a propagation nursery in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Related: Explore North American native sedges for the garden.

Foliage: Grassy leaves are a bright golden green color. It is strongly evergreen in the South, but it will retain some color in mild to moderate winters in the northern part of its growing range.

Size and habit: Grows to just over a foot tall and wide, with a mounded, fountain-like habit.

Growing 'Everillo' sedge

Exposure: Part shade, dappled light, full shade

How to grow it: Provide a few hours of sun or all-day dappled light for the best growth and golden color from 'Everillo' sedge. Avoid full sun, which will burn the foliage. With more shade, the foliage will tend toward chartreuse. This sedge prefers moderately moist to wet soil with average fertility. Cut spent or damaged foliage to the ground in late winter, making way for the new growth that begins in spring. USDA Zones 5–9.

Related: "Using Foliage Texture in the Shade Garden"

Image courtesy of Southern Living Plant Collection

foliage plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
Related Stories
Feathery green leaves on an evergreen shrub Celtic Pride Siberian cypress
PlantsCeltic Pride Siberian Cypress Is a Hardworking EvergreenMeghan Shinn
Whorls of evergreen needles on Japanese umbrella pine
TreesJapanese Umbrella Pine Is an Eye-Catching and Unique ConiferMeghan Shinn
Green foliage on dwarf hinoki cypress 'Nana Lutea'
ShrubsDwarf Hinoki Cypress Are Easy Conifers With Great TextureMeghan Shinn
Smoky, puffy flowers on American smoketree
TreesAmerican Smoketree Provides Year-Round Color and TextureMeghan Shinn
Bright red fruits hanging in a cluster from branch of American cranberrybush
PlantsAmerican Cranberrybush Benefits Birds and Other Garden WildlifeMeghan Shinn
pink daisies on Sheffield Pink mum
PlantsPlant Sheffield Pink Mum for Repeat Fall PerformanceMeghan Shinn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;