Gold-Hued ‘Everillo’ Sedge Brightens Shade Gardens and Pots

'Everillo' sedge is a bright-leaved, shade-tolerant, evergreen grass-like perennial that brings vivid color to shady garden areas throughout the year. This fine-textured plant demands little care, and its size and shape makes it easy to use in a variety of situations. Plant multiple 'Everillo' sedges as edging or as blocks of color, or dot single plants as accents throughout the garden. This compact sedge also grows well in pots on its own or with companions in a mixed planter.

'Everillo' carex grows as a fountain of golden-green grassy leaves.

Common name: 'Everillo' sedge

Botanical name: Carex oshimensis 'Everillo'

Origin: Carex oshimensis is native to Japan. 'Everillo' was discovered as a mutation of the 'Evergold' cultivar of this species. It was introduced in 2010. 'Everillo' is part of a series of sedges called EverColor, developed by Patrick FitzGerald at FitzGerald Nurseries, a propagation nursery in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Foliage: Grassy leaves are a bright golden green color. It is strongly evergreen in the South, but it will retain some color in mild to moderate winters in the northern part of its growing range.

Size and habit: Grows to just over a foot tall and wide, with a mounded, fountain-like habit.

Growing 'Everillo' sedge

Exposure: Part shade, dappled light, full shade

How to grow it: Provide a few hours of sun or all-day dappled light for the best growth and golden color from 'Everillo' sedge. Avoid full sun, which will burn the foliage. With more shade, the foliage will tend toward chartreuse. This sedge prefers moderately moist to wet soil with average fertility. Cut spent or damaged foliage to the ground in late winter, making way for the new growth that begins in spring. USDA Zones 5–9.