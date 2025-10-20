American Cranberrybush Benefits Birds and Other Garden Wildlife

American cranberrybush (Viburnum opulus var. americanum) makes a worthwhile addition to a bird garden, rain garden or woodland edge. This northern native shrub provides showy spring flowers, attractive foliage and vivid fall fruit. Its flowers feed pollinators and it's also a larval host plant for moths and butterflies.

American cranberrybush fruit ripens in the fall, while its leaves take on yellow to reddish tones. The fruit will shrivel and darken after frost and consistent cold weather. It is very attractive to birds.

Common name: American cranberrybush, highbush cranberry

Botanical name: Viburnum opulus var. americanum; syn. Viburnum trilobum

Origin: Woods, thickets and riverbanks of roughly the northern half of the United States and throughout Canada.

Flowers/fruits: Round, flat-topped, three-inch-wide white flower heads, made up of numerous fertile and sterile florets, appear in mid-spring. Located in the middle of the flower head, the fertile florets are tiny. The surrounding sterile florets are larger and attention-getting. Clusters of oval-shaped fruits ripen to deep red in fall. These are edible and a favorite of birds.

The flowers of American cranberrybush are of the lacecap type, with a central cluster of small, fertile florets and an outer ring of larger sterile florets. While many viburnums need to be planted in pairs for fruit set, it's not true of this species. It is self-fertile, and a single American cranberrybush will bear fruit.

Foliage: Rounded and toothed, with three distinct lobes that give it a maple-leaf appearance. The leaf color is medium green through the growing season, changing to yellowish or purplish-red in the fall.

Size and habit: This is a deciduous shrub that stands 8 to 12 feet tall and wide at maturity, with a rounded habit formed by dense upright to arching stems.

Growing American cranberrybush

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: Plant the easy-to-grow American cranberrybush in full sun or part shade and average well-drained soil. It prefers regular moisture and can take short periods of flooding. An annual topdressing of compost or leaf mould to boost soil fertility and texture will support its best flowering and fruiting. Unlike many garden viburnums, this species does not require a partner plant in order to set fruit; its flowers are self-fertile. USDA Zones 2–7.