American Smoketree Provides Year-Round Color and Texture

Plant the native Cotinus obovatus, or American smoketree, for its unusual summer flowers, fiery fall foliage and exfoliating bark.

Meghan Shinn

American smoketree (Cotinus obovatus) is a small tree native to the southern United States. Though not as widely used in gardens as its European cousin (smoketree, or Cotinus coggygria), this is a beautiful multiseason tree that needs little care, preferring poor soil. It offers outstanding fall foliage, scaly bark and the same smoke-like summer flowering as the better-known C. coggygria cultivars.

Thready appendages on the male flowers of American smoketree give its crown a hazy appearance through summer.

Common name: American smoketree

Botanical name: Cotinus obovatus

Origin: Southeast to southcentral United States, on bluffs, slopes and limestone glades.

Flowers: Appearing in summer, the actual flowers are greenish yellow and not particularly eye-catching. They are small in size but held in large panicles (to 10 inches long). However, male flowers bear long, reddish purple, wispy hairs that persist even after the flowers fade and give the tree a smoky or cloud-like appearance.

Foliage: Broadly oval, the leaves emerge pink in spring and change to bluish green for the summer. In fall, the foliage turns vivid shades of orange, purple and red before dropping.

American smoketree develops red, purple and orange foliage colors in the fall.

Size and habit: American smoketree slowly grows to 20 to 30 feet tall, with a rounded crown of equal width. As it matures, the tree develops scaly bark that peels in large, rough plates.

With age, American smoketree develops rough, flaky bark that maintains the deciduous tree's interest through winter.

Growing American smoketree

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: American smoketree prefers well-drained, rocky soil that's low in nutrients. It grows best with even, moderate moisture and full sun. Once established it can resist short periods of drought. Avoid fertilizing this tree or overwatering it. USDA Zones 4–8.

Image credits: Flowering by Plant Image Library/CC BY-SA 2.0; Fall leaf and bark by peganum/CC BY-SA 2.0.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsnative plantstrees
Meghan ShinnAuthor
