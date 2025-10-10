SubscribeConnectLearn
Plant Sheffield Pink Mum for Repeat Fall Performance

Instead of purchasing and planting mums every fall, try this reliably perennial variety.

Meghan Shinn

Sheffield Pink mum is a classic cultivar and many a gardener's go-to for a hardy mum that comes back year after year. Its warm pink flowers attract late-season bees and blend beautifully with other fall favorites like asters and goldenrods.

'Sheffield Pink' mum blooms for a long period in the fall, with warm, peachy pink flowers that mellow over time.

Common name: 'Sheffield Pink' mum, 'Hillside Sheffield Pink' mum

Botanical name: Chrysanthemum 'Hillside Sheffield Pink'

Flowers: Daisy-like flowers open in a warm apricot pink in early autumn. Bloom continues up to the frost. The long-lasting flowers fade to pale pink with time.

Foliage: Dark green in color, with rounded lobes as typical of a mum.

Size and habit: Rounded, reaching two to three feet tall and wide

Growing Sheffield Pink mum

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Site this mum in full sun and well-drained, fertile soil for the best growth and flowering. Provide regular moisture throughout the growing season. Pinching the stems back from late spring until midsummer will create bushy growth and maximize the number of flowers, which occur and the tip of each branch. Sheffield Pink is considered a reliable mum in terms of reappearing and thriving year after year. If its performance declines, try dividing it in spring. USDA Zones 5–9.

Image credit: F.D. Richards/CC BY-SA 2.0

Meghan ShinnAuthor

