Japanese Umbrella Pine Is an Eye-Catching and Unique Conifer

Japanese umbrella pine is a slow-growing evergreen tree notable for the long, flexible needles that accentuate its dense branches. This unique conifer makes a beautiful focal point in the garden.

Japanese umbrella pine has long, flexible needles held in whorls, inspiring its colloquial name.

Common name: Japanese umbrella pine

Botanical name: Sciadopitys verticillata

Origin: Japan. This species is considered a "living fossil" that dates to the Late Cretaceous period. It is the only existing member of its genus as well as its family, Sciadopityaceae. All other close relatives, which were discovered as fossils, are extinct.

Foliage: Long, flexible needles flare out in a round whorl, resembling the ribs of an umbrella. New needles emerge at the tips of branches in a bright green color but they darken with age. Hidden behind these showy needles are small, scaly leaves. Several cultivars with golden or variegated needles exist, but they are hard to find. Needles may take on a brownish tone in winter, although cultivar 'Wintergreen' remains deep green.

Size and habit: Japanese umbrella pine slowly reaches 25 to 30 feet tall in cultivated landscapes, although wild specimens can reach triple that height. This evergreen tree grows in a tight cone shape. There are cultivars with slightly different growth habits but these tend to be collector's items. The above-mentioned 'Wintergreen' is not as hard to find, and it has an impressive narrow shape with tight, uniform branches.

Growing Japanese umbrella pine

Exposure: Full sun