Celtic Pride Siberian Cypress Is a Hardworking Evergreen

Celtic Pride Siberian cypress will resist deer, stop erosion and hold down weeds, all while contributing year-round color to the garden.

Meghan Shinn

Celtic Pride Siberian cypress is a versatile, undemanding and very hardy evergreen shrub that resists deer while providing year-round color and weed suppression. This mat-forming conifer has soft, fernlike foliage that accentuates its arching branches. While Siberian cypresses can suffer from tip die-back, Celtic Pride does not. It can be used as edging, ground cover or an accent, and its dense root system and creeping branches make it an excellent choice for erosion control on a slope.

Celtic Pride Siberian cypress has delicate-looking foliage, but it is a very hardy shrub that needs little care.

Common name: Celtic Pride Siberian cypress, Celtic Pride Russian cypress

Botanical name: Microbiota decussata 'Prides'

Origin: Microbiota decussata is native to the mountains of Siberia, where it grows above the tree line. The cultivar Celtic Pride ('Prides') is a Proven Winners introduction selected for its uniform growth and good overall health.

Foliage: Sprays of fernlike, scaly foliage line the branches, creating a soft, dense, shaggy mat. The evergreen leaves are mossy green for most of the year but take on attractive bronze to brownish tones in the winter.

Related: The soft, fine texture of Siberian cypress might call to mind arborvitae. Read about some great arborvitaes here.

Size and habit: This Siberian cypress grows one to three feet tall and four to six feet wide, with a low, spreading habit and gently arching branches.

Growing Celtic Pride Siberian cypress

Exposure: Full to part sun

How to grow it: For the best color and habit, plant this evergreen in full or part sun and well-drained, moist soil. Once established it can tolerate some drought, but make sure that it is well hydrated heading into winter. USDA Zones 2–7.

Image courtesy of Proven Winners

conifersfoliage plantsshrubs
Meghan Shinn
