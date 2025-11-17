SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionSubscribe

Dwarf Hinoki Cypress Are Easy Conifers With Great Texture

Grow dwarf hinoki cypress for unique evergreen foliage that lends color and texture to the garden all year, while resisting heat, humidity and a bit of drought.

Meghan Shinn

Dwarf hinoki cypress (Chamaecyparis obtusa cultivars) make good background shrubs during the growing season, then take over the scene in winter, when their color and texture shine. These evergreen conifers possess a unique, fan-shaped, scaly leaf that's fun to mix and match with other foliage textures. These slow-growing dwarf or miniature conifers can be garden mainstays—they won’t outgrow their space any time soon, and they remain interesting year after year as the garden evolves around them. In 2025, dwarf hinoki cypress was recognized with a Theodore Klein Plant Award, in part because of their ability to withstand warm temperatures and humidity better than many other conifers. (This award program is based in Kentucky.)

Related: Learn about 10 dwarf conifers that will enhance the winter garden.

The dwarf hinoki cypress named 'Nana Lutea' has gold highlights on its deep green foliage. This cultivar reaches just four feet tall in ten years.

Common name: Dwarf hinoki cypress

Botanical name: Chamaecyparis obtusa cultivars

Origin: The species is native to Japan and Taiwan.

Foliage: Evergreen scales held in flattened fan-shaped sprays that can be dense and contorted or more thready and fernlike, depending on cultivar. Color ranges from gold to deep green, again according to the specific cultivar. 'Crippsii' is an example of a dwarf hinoki cypress with yellow foliage. 'Nana Gracilis' grows with a blend of deep green and gold color.

Related: Check out Jade Waves dwarf hinoki cypress, a cultivar with twisting foliage.

Size and habit: While the straight species C. obtusa grows into a large, roughly triangular tree, the dwarf cultivars remain smaller and exhibit interesting forms, including pyramids, columnar, globular and weeping. The classic 'Nana Gracilis', shaped like a bun, reaches just three feet tall after ten years. ‘Split Rock’ is a larger form, reaching to six feet tall after a decade, with a pyramidal shape and blue-tinged foliage on rippling branches.

'Split Rock' dwarf hinoki cypress has rippling branches holding blue-green sprays of foliage.

Growing dwarf hinoki cypress

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Full sun elicits the best growth habit from C. obtusa cultivars. They enjoy average to rich soil, good drainage and regular moisture. Although more forgiving of lapses in watering than other Chamaecyparis species, hinoki cypress is not drought tolerant. Keep these dwarf trees watered heading into winter and during winter warm spells, and avoid siting one where it would be subject to harsh, drying winds. On the plus side, C. obtusa easily tolerates humidity, a part of its natural environment, as well as some heat. USDA Zones 4–8.

Image credit: Michelle Gervais

conifersevergreensfoliage plantsshrubs
Meghan ShinnAuthor
Related Stories
Smoky, puffy flowers on American smoketree
TreesAmerican Smoketree Provides Year-Round Color and TextureMeghan Shinn
Bright red fruits hanging in a cluster from branch of American cranberrybush
PlantsAmerican Cranberrybush Benefits Birds and Other Garden WildlifeMeghan Shinn
pink daisies on Sheffield Pink mum
PlantsPlant Sheffield Pink Mum for Repeat Fall PerformanceMeghan Shinn
Plant Redpointe Red Maple for Fall Color and Strong Growth Habit
PlantsPlant Redpointe Red Maple for Fall Color and Strong Growth HabitMeghan Shinn
pink flowers bloom on top of a retaining wall in the fall
GardensPink Flowers Can Look Right at Home in FallMeghan Shinn
‘ReJoyce’ Coastal Doghobble Offers Garden Color All Year
Shrubs‘ReJoyce’ Coastal Doghobble Offers Garden Color All YearMeghan Shinn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;