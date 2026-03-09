SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionSubscribe

Canada Anemone Is a Spring-Blooming Ground Cover with Deer Resistance

Canada anemone works as a rugged space-filling ground cover in gardens with full sun or part shade.

Meghan Shinn

A native plant across Canada and throughout much of the United States, Canada anemone (Anemone canadensis) is a pretty but rugged perennial that can serve as a ground cover in full sun or part shade. Resistant to rabbits and deer, it blooms in late spring, attracting small bees. It can be an enthusiastic spreader, so it should not be paired with weaker growers or expected to stay in place.

Canada anemone blooms in late spring to early summer, with bright white flowers rising above its finely cut maple-like foliage.

Common name: Canada anemone

Botanical name: Anemone canadensis

Origin: Anemone canadensis is native to damp meadows, shorelines and ditches across Canada and throughout the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Interior West regions of the United States.

Related: For a similar species that prefers more shade, consider the European snowdrop anemone.

Flowers: Five-petaled white flowers with gold-and-green centers appear from late spring to early summer. The flowers open from pearly buds held on upright stems.

Related: For a fall-blooming anemone, try the compact Fantasy Jasmine.

Foliage: Medium green and maple-like in shape, with long, narrow lobes.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous ground cover that stands 12 inches tall and spreads by rhizomes to fill available space. Be aware that where happy it can make a sizable colony. Plant it where you don't mind its spread and/or plant it with equally strong-growing companions, because it will likely outcompete more delicate or slow-growing perennials. Try it as a carpet around trees and shrubs.

Canada anemone is a strong spreader that pairs best with equally vigorous companions, such as the ostrich fern seen here.

Growing Canada anemone

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: Plant this spring-blooming anemone in full sun to part shade and well-drained moderate to moist soil. Avoid areas with dry soil or periodic standing water. If flowering diminishes after a few years, dig and divide clumps to thin the patch. Because this is a spring bloomer, the time for division is fall. USDA Zones 3–8.

flowering plantsfoliage plantsgroundcoversnative plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
Related Stories
Helianthus hybrid Suncredible(R) Yellow courtesy of Proven Winners
PlantsThe Ultimate Guide to Gardening for PollinatorsProven Winners
Small golden flowers on bare branches of cornelian cherry dogwood.
TreesCornelian Cherry Dogwood Is an Early Bloomer for Small GardensMeghan Shinn
Small purple flowers on 'King Henry' viola
Perennials‘King Henry’ Viola Is a Perfect Companion for Spring-Blooming BulbsMeghan Shinn
‘Jelena’ Witch Hazel Brightens the Late-Winter Landscape with Its Orange Flowers
Shrubs‘Jelena’ Witch Hazel Brightens the Late-Winter Landscape with Its Orange FlowersMeghan Shinn
Bright pink cup-shaped flowers on 'Sarah' mountain laurel
ShrubsMountain Laurel Brings Pretty Flowers and Evergreen Leaves to the Shade GardenMeghan Shinn
Petunia Raspberry Shake courtesy of All-America Selections
AnnualsAAS Award-Winning Plants for Containers and Window BoxesMeghan Shinn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest