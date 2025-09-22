SubscribeConnectLearn
‘Minnow’ Miniature Daffodil Fills Spring Gardens With Fragrance

‘Minnow’ miniature daffodil stands just eight inches tall, making it easy to place at the front of flower borders, where its cheerful, fragrant flowers can provide early interest and complement…

Meghan Shinn

'Minnow' miniature daffodil stands just eight inches tall, making it easy to place at the front of flower borders, where its cheerful, fragrant flowers can provide early interest and complement early tulips, grape hyacinths, eastern columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) and other petite spring favorites. This is a heat-tolerant daffodil that performs well in both the North and the South, and it can be used for indoor forcing.

Blooming in mid-spring, 'Minnow' miniature daffodil stands 8 inches tall, its tidy green foliage topped by fragrant flowers.

Common name: 'Minnow' miniature daffodil

Botanical name: Narcissus 'Minnow'

Flowers: Beginning in mid-spring, each bulb produces a handful of small daffodil flowers held together on one stem. Creamy white petals and sepals surround a shallow, butter-colored central cup. Sweetly fragrant and long lasting in the garden, 'Minnow' also works well as a cut flower.

Foliage: Medium green, long and narrow. Proportionate to the flowers.

Size and habit: 'Minnow' is a miniature daffodil, reaching only 8 inches tall.

Growing 'Minnow' miniature daffodil

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: Plant 'Minnow' miniature daffodil bulbs in the fall, burying the bulbs at a depth about three times their height. Choose a spot that receives full sun in spring while the bulbs are growing and blooming. Once dormant, they do not need sun, so a site under deciduous trees that leaf out in later spring can work. 'Minnow' is a good naturalizer, multiplying to fill a space. Should the bulbs fail to bloom after several years, consider dividing the clumps to give them more room. USDA Zones 5–9.

Meghan ShinnAuthor

