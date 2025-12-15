River Birch Brings Gorgeous Winter Bark to the Winter Garden

River birch (Betula nigra) makes a beautiful scene in the winter garden because of its exfoliating bark that peels to reveal layers of browns, grays and creams. On younger trees, the bark often remains smooth but shows lovely shades of salmon, reddish brown or cinnamon. The bark begins to shed as the tree matures, revealing lighter colors beneath. Several cultivars of this species have been developed for garden use, including the petite Fox Valley ('Little King'), which tops out at 12 feet tall, and the rose-and-white-barked Heritage ('Cully').

River birch (Betula nigra) features exfoliating bark in an array of warm colors. Photo by Brittany Leandra.

Common names: River birch, red birch, water birch, black birch

Botanical name: Betula nigra

Origin: This birch species is native to much of the eastern United States, from New England to northern Florida and west into Texas and the lower Midwest. Its natural habitat includes stream banks, swamps and areas prone to flooding.

Heritage ('Cully') is a river birch cultivar prized for its consistent pinkish bark. Photo by Jennifer Benner.

Flowers: River birch is not grown for its flowers, but it does bloom in spring. Tiny greenish female catkins and slightly larger brownish male catkins appear on the same tree. Brown cone-like fruit develops from the female catkins in late spring to early summer. The flowers and fruits of river birch make it valuable to pollinators, birds and other wildlife.

Foliage: Leathery, oval-shaped, rich green leaves with serrated margins fill the arching branches. The foliage turns light yellow in fall then quickly drops away.

The summer foliage of river birch is a deep green. The leaves have a corrugated texture and toothed margins. Shown here is heat- and drought-tolerant cultivar Dura Heat. Photo by Kerry Ann Moore.

Size and habit: River birch is a fast-growing tree that can be single or multistemmed. It typically reaches 40 to 70 feet in height with a 40- to 60-foot spread, although there are smaller cultivars, including the dwarf Fox Valley. Single-trunk trees develop a pyramidal habit that will mature into a more rounded form. Multi-trunk selections, considered more desirable for gardens, form a striking irregular crown.

Fox Valley river birch (or 'Little King') grows just 10 to 12 feet tall, with a rounded crown. Location: New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill. Photo by Steve Aitken.

Growing river birch

Exposure: Full sun to part shade