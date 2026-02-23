SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionSubscribe

‘King Henry’ Viola Is a Perfect Companion for Spring-Blooming Bulbs

Grow ‘King Henry’ viola for its fragrant, dark purple flowers, which complement spring flowers like crocus, iris, daffodils and tulips.

Meghan Shinn

'King Henry' viola (Viola cornuta 'King Henry') is a petite perennial violet with fragrant dark purple flowers that appear in great numbers during cool weather. It is a perfect companion for spring-blooming bulbs in the North, or it can supply winter flowers in the mild South. Hot weather will set it back, but plants may recover and bloom again in fall. This violet also reseeds when happy.

Related: Violas are a very good match for miniature daffodils.

'King Henry' violas offer a heavy bloom of petite but powerful flowers in a royal purple color. These cool-weather blossoms are sweetly fragrant.

Common name: 'King Henry' viola

Botanical name: Viola cornuta 'King Henry' (syn. 'Prince Henry')

Origin: The species Viola cornuta is native to southern and western Europe, particularly the Pyrenees mountains. The heirloom cultivar 'King Henry' is of unknown origins. For a time it was known as 'Prince Henry'.

Flowers: Five dark purple petals surround a white and gold center. This viola offers a sweet fragrance from its outward-facing flowers, which appear in profusion over many weeks in spring and fall.

Foliage: Small, deep green leaves with rounded lobes.

Related: "Grow Silver Gem Violet for Its Foliage and Flowers"

Size and habit: To eight inches tall and wide, with a mounding habit.

Growing 'King Henry' viola

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: 'King Henry' viola grows and blooms best in the cool temperatures of spring and fall in the the North, and in the warm winters of the South. It prefers full sun to part shade and free-draining, rich soil with even moisture. This viola is easy to grow from seed, which can be sown outdoors in late fall or earliest spring, or indoors 8 to 10 weeks before the last expected frost. Seed can also be started in midsummer for fall bloom, or simply let the spring plants reseed on their own. USDA Zones 6–9, but often treated as an annual since it does not cope well with hot summer weather.

Related: "Seed Starting Tips Plus How to Care for Seedlings"

flowering plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
Related Stories
‘Jelena’ Witch Hazel Brightens the Late-Winter Landscape with Its Orange Flowers
Shrubs‘Jelena’ Witch Hazel Brightens the Late-Winter Landscape with Its Orange FlowersMeghan Shinn
Bright pink cup-shaped flowers on 'Sarah' mountain laurel
ShrubsMountain Laurel Brings Pretty Flowers and Evergreen Leaves to the Shade GardenMeghan Shinn
Petunia Raspberry Shake courtesy of All-America Selections
AnnualsAAS Award-Winning Plants for Containers and Window BoxesMeghan Shinn
Dark green, shiny leaves of evergreen Solomon's seal
PerennialsEvergreen Solomon’s Seal Can Be a Shade Garden Ground CoverMeghan Shinn
Roselle hibsicus seed pods
Edible GardeningUncommon Herbs to Grow at HomePeggy Riccio
Clumps of wide, upright foliage of hart's tongue fern
PerennialsChoose Hart’s Tongue Fern as a Unique Accent for the Shade GardenMeghan Shinn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest