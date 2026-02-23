‘King Henry’ Viola Is a Perfect Companion for Spring-Blooming Bulbs

'King Henry' viola (Viola cornuta 'King Henry') is a petite perennial violet with fragrant dark purple flowers that appear in great numbers during cool weather. It is a perfect companion for spring-blooming bulbs in the North, or it can supply winter flowers in the mild South. Hot weather will set it back, but plants may recover and bloom again in fall. This violet also reseeds when happy.

Related: Violas are a very good match for miniature daffodils.

'King Henry' violas offer a heavy bloom of petite but powerful flowers in a royal purple color. These cool-weather blossoms are sweetly fragrant.

Common name: 'King Henry' viola

Botanical name: Viola cornuta 'King Henry' (syn. 'Prince Henry')

Origin: The species Viola cornuta is native to southern and western Europe, particularly the Pyrenees mountains. The heirloom cultivar 'King Henry' is of unknown origins. For a time it was known as 'Prince Henry'.

Flowers: Five dark purple petals surround a white and gold center. This viola offers a sweet fragrance from its outward-facing flowers, which appear in profusion over many weeks in spring and fall.

Foliage: Small, deep green leaves with rounded lobes.

Size and habit: To eight inches tall and wide, with a mounding habit.

Growing 'King Henry' viola

Exposure: Full sun to part shade