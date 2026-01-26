Evergreen Solomon’s Seal Can Be a Shade Garden Ground Cover

Ground covers for shady areas are unsung heroes of the landscape, but now one has received its just rewards. Evergreen Solomon's seal (Disporopsis pernyi) is a cousin to the perhaps more familiar Polygonatum species (also known as Solomon's seals!). This plant looks quite similar to the polygonatums, but it is shorter in stature and evergreen. It was recognized in 2025 by the Theodore Klein Plant Awards program, which highlights hardworking plants that perform especially well in hot, humid summers. (The program is based in Kentucky.)

This plant is a ground cover for all levels of shade, including deep. Design-wise, it is useful for its vertical habit; it serves to break up the usually mounded forms of the shade garden. Its medium texture makes it a good mixer among finer foliage plants like ferns and sedges and larger-leaved favorites like hostas and heucheras. It can also serve as an alternative to mulch around trees.

Evergreen Solomon's seal has dark green leaves with a beautiful sheen that helps brighten the shade garden.

Common name: Evergreen Solomon's seal

Botanical name: Disporopsis pernyi

Origin: China

Flowers: Yellow bell-like flowers appear in spring, but their position at the base of the leaf makes them less noticeable, so consider this more of a foliage perennial.

Foliage: Deep green, glossy, broadly oval leaves line the stems and remain present year-round.

Size and habit: Evergreen Solomon’s seal grows as a clump of upright, arching stems lined with long, narrow green leaves. It reaches 12 to 18 inches tall and 12 inches wide. It spreads by rhizomes, but it is not considered aggressive.

Growing evergreen Solomon's seal

Exposure: Shade