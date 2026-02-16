‘Jelena’ Witch Hazel Brightens the Late-Winter Landscape with Its Orange Flowers

'Jelena' witch hazel (Hamamelis x intermedia 'Jelena') is a low-maintenance shrub prized for its fragrant late-winter flowers. The flowers come in great numbers while the shrub is still leafless, and their warm orange color makes them stand out even more.

'Jelena' witch hazel blooms well before most other garden shrubs, brightening the late-winter scene with its warm orange flowers.

Common name: 'Jelena' witch hazel

Botanical name: Hamamelis x intermedia 'Jelena', syn. 'Copper Beauty'

Origin: Plants of the species Hamamelis x intermedia result from crosses between two Asian witch hazels: H. japonica and H. mollis. Introduced in the 1950s from a Belgian nursery, 'Jelena' remains one of the most popular of these hybrid witch hazels.

Flowers: In late winter to earliest spring, spidery-looking flowers open along the length of the bare branches. The skinny petals surround a burgundy center and transition from deep orange at their base to golden orange at their tips. They have a sweet, light fragrance that is most noticeable on sunny days.

Foliage: The deciduous leaves emerge later in spring, after the shrub blooms. They are deep green in summer and turn oranges red in fall.

Size and habit: This shrubs reaches 8 to 12 feet tall and wide, with an upright, vase-shaped habit.

'Jelena' witch hazel is a sizeable deciduous shrub that can produce a heavy bloom, especially in full sun, which also enhances its fragrance.

Growing 'Jelena' witch hazel

Exposure: Full sun to part shade

How to grow it: Plant 'Jelena' witch hazel in full sun to part shade and moist but well-draining soil that's rich in organic matter and neutral to slightly acidic in pH. More sun promotes the best flowering and growth habit. Provide water during times of drought to prevent leaf scorch.

When planting H. x intermedia hybrids, take care not to bury the stem too deep, because they are usually grafted to the roots of H. virginiana. If the graft union is buried, the rootstock may be more likely to send up suckers, which will bloom in a different color and quality. Always remove any suckers that appear.

It's best to plant this shrub where it will have adequate space to grow to its natural size and shape. However, if pruning becomes necessary, do so in spring after the flowers fade. Pruning after this period risks removing the flower buds that are set to open the following year. USDA Zones 5–8.