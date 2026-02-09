Mountain Laurel Brings Pretty Flowers and Evergreen Leaves to the Shade Garden

Mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia) is a broadleaf evergreen shrub with beautiful late-spring to early-summer flowers that attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Native to eastern North America, it is a woodland dweller, making it a good choice for shade gardens. It's also resistant to deer. Many named cultivars exist, expanding the flower color well beyond the white or pale pink of the straight species.

'Sarah' mountain laurel flowers in a deep bubblegum pink.

Common name: Mountain laurel

Botanical name: Kalmia latifolia

Origin: This species is native across roughly the eastern half of North America, where it dwells in woods and meadows.

Mountain laurel bloom along a hiking path in West Virginia. This shrub is native across much of eastern North America.

Flowers: In late spring to early summer, small, cup-shaped flowers appear in rounded clusters that cover the entire shrub. Depending on the cultivar, the flower color ranges from white through all shades of pink. The interior of the flowers have dots and other markings to varying degrees, with some cultivars marked enough to be considered bicolor in bloom. The flowering season for mountain laurel can last several weeks.

Foliage: Evergreen, long and narrow, with a leathery texture and glossy sheen.

Size and habit: A rounded shrub five to fifteen feet tall and wide.

Growing mountain laurel

'Minuet' is a mountain laurel cultivar with bicolor blooms.

Exposure: Part shade, dappled light