Pollinator-Friendly Outdoor Living: Keep Nights Cozy and Wildlife Safe

Create a beautiful, inviting outdoor retreat with décor and lighting that respects the nighttime environment.

Dark Sky International recommends using outdoor lighting that is both soft and targeted—that is, it illuminates only the areas that you use, and only when they’re in use.

If you liked the look you saw in Support Pollinators by Using Less Landscape Lighting, here’s a closer look at some of our favorite products for recreating that same warm, welcoming style—without sacrificing pollinator-friendly features. From gazebos that contain and soften light, to solar-powered or candlelit accents that keep evenings magical without disrupting the night sky, these picks help you design an outdoor space that feels both elegant and eco-conscious.

This cedar wood gazebo can help you keep lighting contained to one seating area, helping you focus illumination where it’s needed while reducing spillover. With a translucent upper roof panel that glows warmly at night, micro-weave netting for bug protection, and a vented double-layered top for durability and airflow, it creates a cozy, well-lit gathering space that feels both inviting and protected.

These Solar Globe Lights provide soft, warm white illumination that’s perfect for walkways, porches, or garden gazebos, adding inviting ambiance without harsh glare. With automatic solar charging, durable construction, and easy installation, this 4-pack offers reliable, eco-friendly lighting that enhances your outdoor space while being gentle on the nighttime environment.

The modern Monterray planter combines geometric design with organic texture, making it perfect for patios, decks, balconies, or indoor spaces. Lightweight yet durable and weather-resistant, it’s available in 9 finishes and handcrafted in the USA to provide lasting style and functionality year-round.

These solar string lights make your outdoor living room cozy and inviting while keeping light gentle and timed, so pollinators aren’t disturbed. They’re perfect for adding warm ambiance without overwhelming the night.

This patio set makes it easy to create a relaxing outdoor retreat in just 30 minutes, thanks to its simple snap-in assembly and smooth swivel rocking chairs. With extra-thick cushions, durable wicker, and a rust-resistant frame, it’s built for long-lasting comfort and style in any space.

This 5-candle metal candelabra is an eco-friendly lighting choice for pollinator gardens, since it provides soft, enchanting light without staying on all night or disrupting nighttime wildlife. Perfect for setting a romantic, natural scene inside a gazebo, it adds elegance while supporting a healthier environment for pollinators.

Perfect for an outdoor living room, these waterproof linen-blend curtains come in 5 colors and nearly every size imaginable. Their light-filtering design creates privacy and a cozy, inviting atmosphere, turning your patio, porch, or gazebo into a comfortable extension of your home.

These versatile pillow covers bring timeless farmhouse charm to any space, from your sofa to your porch swing, with durable fabric and sturdy linen trim built for everyday use. Featuring a hidden zipper for a polished look, they’re perfect for refreshing your décor indoors or out with effortless style.



Made from 100% cotton, this 50" x 60" throw is perfect for outdoor use—whether draped over a patio chair, wrapped around you on a cool evening, or packed for picnics and camping. Available in 10 colors, its decorative fringe and durable design add both comfort and style to any outdoor living space.