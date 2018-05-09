John Scheepers Garden Seeds Giveaway!

Enter to win 2 complete sets of seeds from John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds! Both seed sets are direct sow—no grow lights needed! You’ll love how easy these are to grow, and kids love these gardens, too. You can pass along your love of gardening to the next generation.

• Three winners will be chosen.

• Each winner receives both complete sets of garden seeds:

The Butterfly Fast & Easy Flower Garden

The Ladybug Fast & Easy Veggie Garden.

You will be notified by email if you are a winner. Total value of individual prize package is $39.90. You may enter once each day. Good luck!

The Butterfly Fast & Easy Flower Garden features easy-to-grow and exuberantly colorful flowers that will WOW gardeners—beginners to experts—like blue-and-white striped Morning Glories, tumbling Nasturtiums with white-splashed leaves, dazzlingly tall Sunflowers, jumbo Crayon-colored Zinnias, charmingly cup-shaped Cosmos, bright pompon-esque Marigolds, and scrambling-to-the-sky Hyacinth Bean Vine. Each one can be sown directly into the garden in spring. It’s so easy! The collection includes one packet each of the following:

– Flying Saucers Morning Glories

– Alaska Nasturtiums

– American Giant Sunflowers

– Bright Jewels Zinnias

– Cupcakes Cosmos

– Marvel Marigolds

– Moon Shadow Hyacinth Bean Vine

The Ladybug Fast & Easy Veggie Garden

is a collection of easy-to-grow veggies that can be sown directly into the garden in spring, and will have you munching on homegrown veggies in as little as 6 weeks. These are out-of-the-ordinary veggies—pretty speckled Lettuce, rainbow-hued Radishes, and purple Carrots, Beans and Snap Peas to cute little Pumpkins and sweet, juicy Watermelons. The collection includes one packet each of the following:

– Gourmet Rainbow Radish Mixture

– Purple Queen Bush Beans

– Flashy Troutback Lettuce

– Black Nebula Carrots

– Wee Be Little Pumpkins

– Sugar Magnolia Purple Snap Peas

– Sugar Baby Watermelons

Related Posts: