El Niño Desert Orchid Thrives Despite Heat and Drought

El Niño desert orchid is a unique hybrid shrub that brings fragrant pink flowers to the garden even in times of drought and hot weather.

Meghan Shinn

El Niño desert orchid (Chitalpa 'NCXC1') is a unique shrub that grows quickly and blooms in summer, with fragrant pink flowers. Highly heat- and drought-tolerant, it performed exceedingly well in plant trials at Louisiana State University. While drought killed most of the trial plants in 2023, El Nino was noted to be “living in an alternate universe,” putting on several feet of growth after spring planting, blooming well and remaining attractive through the summer. This intergeneric hybrid also resists deer.

El Niño desert orchid, a large shrub, combines genetics of desert willow and catalpa. Its leaves resemble those of the former while its flowers are reminiscent of catalpa, only pink.

Common name: El Nino desert orchid

Botanical name: Chitalpa ‘NCXC1’

Origin: Dr. Tom Ranney of North Carolina State University worked with species of two different genera to breed this shrub, crossing desert willow (Chilopsis linearis), a native of the Southwest US, with species of catalpa (Catalpa).

Flowers: Warm pink tubular flowers occur in upright clusters at the ends of the stems. They have a sweet fragrance. The heaviest bloom occurs in late spring or early summer, with additional flowers appearing sporadically throughout summer.

Foliage: Long, narrow, medium green and willow like.

Size and habit: El Nino desert orchid grows as a rounded deciduous shrub that can reach 10 to 15 feet tall and 8 to 10 feet wide. It can be shaped into a small tree form.

Growing El Niño desert orchid

Exposure: Full to part sun

How to grow it: Plant El Nino desert orchid in full to part sun and well-drained soil with low to average fertility. It is highly drought tolerant once established and it does not need fertilizer. Pruning, if desired, can take place in early spring. Flower buds are formed on the year's new growth. USDA Zones 6–9.

Image courtesy of Proven Winners

