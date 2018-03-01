Great Gardeners: Wisdom & Ideas from the Best of the Best

As we plan our gardens this year, we’re drawing inspiration from the men and women whose ideas have shaped gardening history. Be the best gardener you can be by learning from history’s great gardeners, and incorporating their time-tested wisdom into your own garden!

We’ll feature 25 gardeners throughout the month of March; their story, their accomplishments and easy ways to follow in their footsteps! Stay tuned for more entries!

1. Liberty Hyde Bailey (1858–1954)

“Every man in his heart knows that there is goodness and wholeness in the rain, in the wind, the soil, the sea, the glory of sunrise, in the trees, and in the sustenance that we derive from the planet.”

Biography

Liberty Hyde Bailey (1858–1954) was an American botanist, horticulturist, and educator. He chaired the the nation’s first Department of Horticulture at Michigan State University and wrote more than 60 books over the course of his career, including The Standard Cyclopedia of Horticulture and Hortus Third.

Bailey is credited with coining the word “cultivar” and is remembered for his numerous contributions to the study of cultivated plants. His agrarian ideology, agricultural extension work and key role in the nature-study movement all earned him a reputation as the Father of Modern Horticulture.

Fun Fact

Bailey’s grandfather was an abolitionist; legend has it that after his son was born he exclaimed, “Name him Liberty, for all men shall be free!” Thus came the family name that was passed on to Bailey’s father and then to him.

Garden Like Bailey

Honor Bailey’s legacy as an educator by learning about the natural world through hands-on experience. Bring the science of botany into your garden by exploring your plant’s cultivars and name origins.

For more about Bailey, visit The Bailey Museum website.

