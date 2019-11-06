Botanical Garden Stamps Arrive in 2020

The United States Postal Service is celebrating American gardens in 2020 with a pane of 20 stamps depicting botanical gardens across the country. The stamps were created using photographs of 10 American gardens taken between 1996 and 2014 by Allen Rokach.

The gardens shown on the stamps are:

North Carolina’s Biltmore Estate

New York’s Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Chicago Botanic Garden

Coastal Maine Botanic Garden

Washington D.C.’s Dumbarton Oaks

California’s Huntington Botanical Gardens

Florida’s Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park

Virginia’s Norfolk Botanical Garden

Ohio’s Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Delaware’s Winterthur

These Forever stamps will be available in 2020.

Image credit: By Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0

Related Posts: