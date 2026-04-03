Spring 2026: What’s New at Horticulture Magazine

The green columbine (Aquilegia viridiflora 'Chocolate Soldier') has a unique and subtle bloom. Photo credit: peganum/CC BY-SA 2.0

Editor’s Letter

Happy spring! I’m sure the season finds you with new plants to try in your garden. Who can resist? This year I’m excited to add two particular columbines to my own space: Aquilegia canadensis ‘Pink Lanterns’ and A. viridiflora ‘Chocolate Soldier’ (above).

My planting list is much longer than that, of course. But I’m most excited about these columbines because they represent my new gardening adventure: growing perennials from seed. (That’s about as daring as I get.)

Get inspired with the Spring issue of Horticulture!

Whether you have big or small adventures planned in your garden, I think you’ll find lots of inspiration in this issue of Horticulture, which is just chock full of expert advice and insight. There’s much for you to explore, so be sure not to miss the three new columns we’ve added for 2026:

There’s “Hort. Happenings,” which covers things new and noteworthy in the gardening world—books, plants, events, research and other items of interest. Click here to get the digital issue and read the debut installment.

“Icons of Horticulture” is a new series from long-time Horticulture writer Jeff Cox. This column looks at key people, plants and places in the history of American gardening. First up, Jeff writes about landscape architects Wolfgang Oehme and James van Sweden and their New American Garden style. (You’ll notice their continued influence in the feature “Patterns Defined.”)

Finally, don’t miss “Unearthed”. Here, we share a page from our deep well of back issues, which stretches to 1904. It’s fun to see the plants that caught gardeners’ attention in years past; plus, much of the advice shared then holds true today. We’ll always add a few contemporary pointers for those of you inspired to practice a little Horticulture history in your own garden.

Enjoy this issue—and the season!