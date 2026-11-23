This article originally was published in the November 1, 1940, edition of Horticulture magazine and has been made available as part of our ongoing efforts to digitize the Horticulture magazine library. The information in this post may be dated.

Scan of the November 1, 1940, issue of Horticulture magazine featuring the article “What to Grow in the Window Garden,” about keeping houseplants, from a radio broadcast by Allen H. Wood, Jr.

Now that garden plants are dying or transferring activities below ground for the Winter months, attention to indoor blossoms and foliage becomes of immediate interest. Indoor gardening is not a new practice. Geraniums, begonias and fuchsias were cherished in the homes of our great-grandmothers and their forebears, too. Yet something in the past decade has given tremendous impetus to the hobby of indoor gardening. Not only have window plantings increased in number but the type of garden has changed also. Where, not so long ago, there was marked standardization of plant material grown in the average collection that is not so today. Indoor gardeners have become individualists instead of mimics. They have acquired an experimental strain.

There is a distinct trend away from numerous favorites. For instance, one sees many more species of bulbous plants being flowered in the house. An increasing company of exotic plants, whose native habitat is in distant countries, now graces countless indoor plantings. Also, the value of vines is being recognized widely for window garden use.

Not all plants which normally are grown in greenhouses under exacting conditions can be cultivated satisfactorily in the average indoor garden, of course. Yet, a surprising number of bulbs, plants and small shrubs accept house conditions gracefully and happily if they are made welcome with proper growing conditions.

Providing satisfactory growing conditions is not as difficult as it might seem when first considered. It is true that certain plants are more temperamental than others. So, too, are various pet dogs and cats. Whether your bent is toward seldom-grown subjects for the window garden, or a collection of traditional favorites, observation of a few fundamentals in potting and growing will save much time, many disappointments and numerous plants.

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Containers for Houseplants

Let us take up potting first. Either old or new clay pots may be utilized. Previously-used containers should be scrubbed thoroughly and new ones must be soaked in water for at least 24 hours before they are filled with soil. If you prefer the more modern types of colorful glazed containers, by all means use them. Just supply more drainage material than is necessary for standard clay pots. Much has been written about the advantages and disadvantages of both types of flower pots. The fact of the matter is that both are being used widely and satisfactorily.

While many growers use special soil mixtures for different classes of plants, a good general potting mixture for most purposes consists of equal parts of leaf mold, good loam and sand with the addition of an ounce or so of a complete plant food. For cacti and succulents include more sand and a handful of small flower pot pieces.

Drainage is most important. Many plants welcome moist soil and frequent watering. Yet, they will not tolerate standing water or a prolonged soggy condition. Fill the pots one-quarter full of large pebbles or pieces of broken clay pots before adding the potting soil. To further insure good drainage, keep each pot in a deep saucer half filled with pebbles. The saucer will protect tables and window sills and the pebbles will keep the pot above any surplus water that trickles out of the bottom vent, at the same time adding to the humidity around the plant. If containers without vents are used, saucers are unnecessary. Yet, do not forget the drainage material and do not water the plant as often.

Another important point in potting plants is to keep the container small for the size of the plant. Too often a larger pot is supplied than is required. Many plants insist upon cramped roots to produce flowers, particularly members of the lily and amaryllis families. Perhaps you have noticed that when a sansevieria becomes definitely rootbound it sends up one or more spikes of flowers. It never does unless it is rootbound. If any doubt exists in your mind while in the process of potting any particular plant, underpot rather than overpot. It is much safer and usually you will find that you have not used too small a container after all.

Tips for Growing Houseplants

Water and light are the two principal sources of plant nourishment. Light is necessary for the process of photosynthesis by means of which leaves manufacture starch and sugar and water, because it is through water that mineral salts are made available to the roots. It is impractical to make any specific statement about the amount of water plants require, for the factors which enter into the matter are too numerous and variable.

A fairly safe guide for watering plants is to watch the pot and its soil content. When a clay pot is very light in color, rings when tapped with a pencil and the soil is powdery and dry, a need of water is apparent. You will have to determine a watering schedule in accordance with species, temperature, light conditions, humidity and location of the plant in your house. Daily inspection is helpful and you will find that the fulfilling of each plant’s needs is much easier than it sounds.

A new type of pot is available which incorporates a ceramic wick in its construction. It was designed for chemical gardening, yet has proven useful and efficient in supplying water to soil plantings.

“A surprising number of bulbs, plants and small shrubs accept house conditions gracefully and happily if they are made welcome with proper growing conditions.”

The amount of light necessary varies with different plants. Most plants, particularly flowering kinds, as well as cacti, do best in windows facing south where there is a maximum of sun. Eastern and western exposures are indifferently satisfactory and in plantings facing the north you may expect to be successful only with such things as ivies, ferns, aspidistra, pandanus, philodendron and a few other foliage plants. While most flowering plants require sun up to the budding stage, flowers will last longer and retain their colors better if the plants are shaded from direct sun rays after the first flower opens.

Humidity in the vicinity of house plants is beneficial. If the house is air conditioned, with provision for humidity control, the problem is answered already. Otherwise, some method for moistening furnace-dried air must be resorted to. I have mentioned the use of saucers filled partly with pebbles and water. This helps to a degree, yet more evaporation area is necessary to create a satisfactory condition of moisture.

Zinc or copper pans, about three inches deep and shaped to fit window sills or bay windows, are very helpful. Fill them with pebbles and water—just like the saucers—and place the plants upon them. There are other means of increasing moisture in the air, such as use of radiator pans and individual room humidifiers. Whatever method is used, try to make it adequate. Hot dry air and improper drainage are responsible for most house plant failures. Naturally you will keep the plant collection free from insect pests.

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Choosing Plants to Grow in a Window Garden

So much for how to grow plants. Consider, for a moment, what to grow. You will want bulb flowers, of course. They are all lovely. Many are fragrant and, for the most part, are not difficult to handle. Keep one thing in mind, however. Hardy bulbs such as lilies, tulips, narcissi, hyacinths, grape hyacinths, crocuses and scillas must be rooted heavily before top-growth can flourish. This type of bulb should be potted now and the pots placed in trenches dug in the garden, covered with burlap and sand or ashes and allowed to remain there until roots show through the bottom vent. The same thing may be done in a cool cellar or an unheated garage. Just place the pots on the floor and cover them with soil or peat moss. They may then be taken indoors and brought into flowering in a moderate temperature.

On the other hand, such tender bulbous plants as alstræmeria, amaryllis, anigozanthos, clivia, crinum, cyrtanthus, hæmanthus, nerine, pancratium and sprekelia may be potted, left in a dark room for several weeks, and then grown without the necessity of pre-rooting. Very little water is needed until the top-growth makes its appearance.

Perhaps several of the plants just mentioned are strangers to you. Anigozanthos, for instance, and hæmanthus. Anigozanthos is an amaryllid from Australia, is available in this country and makes a splendid house plant. Its common name is “kangaroo paws.” The flowers are tubular and borne on three- to four-foot stalks above bright green, iris-like leaves. Flowers and flower stalks are covered with a yellow or red wooly pubescence which is both interesting and decorative. This immigrant grows from a fleshy rootstock, not a bulb, yet it may be planted and handled like amaryllis.

Hæmanthus, also, is a member of the great amaryllis family and claims South Africa as its home. It bears the sanguinary common name of blood lily. Huge globular clusters of bright red flowers with yellow anthers are carried at the end of rather short stalks. The leaves, which vary in number with the species, are mostly tongue-shaped and rather succulent in character. This plant, too, may be handled in the same manner as amaryllis.

There also is a dwarf kalanchoë which makes a desirable house plant. It is only half as tall as the kinds grown in the past. This new dwarf variety bears the botanical name of Kalanchoë blossfeldiana Ernst Thiede. It is small enough to be used in bowls and dish gardens and is gradually finding its way into the florists’ shops.

Read more from the Horticulture archive: Growing Beautybush | Then & Now

Consider growing a vine

There is an interesting vine which you might care to try in the house. While it is not as casual and friendly as the cup and saucer vine or the lush growth which creeps from a sweet potato tucked into a Mason jar, it is being grown successfully in several window gardens in Massachusetts. The plant is called Clerodendron thomsonæ or bag flower. It is a shrubby, woody vine with small ovalish leaves and unusual flowers. They have five crimson segments with four long curving stamens. The calyx is white or creamy and shaped like a miniature Japanese lantern. Flowers occur in clusters and appear over a long period during the Spring and Summer months.

Another good vine for the kitchen or window garden is Cissus antarctica, the kangaroo vine. It resembles a grape vine, with glossy, deeply-toothed leaves that are oval or heart-shaped and about four inches long. The plant may be kept pruned into a compact bush or allowed to ramble as a vine. In either form it is a bright and cheerful subject.

Shrubs and small trees

Throughout the warmer sections of the United States the tea or sweet olive is grown widely for the pronounced fragrance of its flowers. One asiatic species, Osmanthus fragrans, makes a desirable house plant, although it is rarely used as such. The little evergreen shrub begins to blossom when less than one foot in height. Flowers are white, very small and usually borne in the leaf axils. They are intensely fragrant and are produced almost continuously. The plant is not difficult to handle, yet does require cool growing conditions during the Winter months—50 to 55 degrees is about right.

You are probably also familiar with the pyracanthas or firethorns many of which are grown out-of-doors in this latitude. Recently, a new dwarf variety has been made available which, in my opinion, is destined to become a most important member of the Winter window garden. It is named Pyracantha duvalli. Growing to a height of two feet or less, the evergreen shrub produces quantities of brilliant, orange-red berries which remain in place most of the Winter. Small white flowers are borne in branched clusters previous to the appearance of fruit. Dark green, glossy leaves provide a handsome background for the glowing berries. Truly, here is a miniature shrub to be acquired and constantly admired.

“What to Grow in the Window Garden” A radio broadcast by Mr. Allen H. Wood. Jr., over Station WEEI, under the auspices of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society.

See the cover from this original Horticulture magazine issue from November 1, 1940 below.