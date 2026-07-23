Water Lilies for Cool Summer Beauty | From the Archive

This article originally was published in the August 1960 edition of Horticulture magazine and has been made available as part of our ongoing efforts to digitize the Horticulture magazine library. The information in this post may be dated.

The beauty and serenity of water lilies riding gently on pool or pond is unsurpassed by other members of the aquatic plant family.

Although tropical water lilies will not survive the northern winters as will the hardy varieties, they require no more care than their year-round cousins. Among some of the tropical sorts showing pure, delicate coloring are: 'Marmorata', a lavender-tinged variety with leaves streaked a rich brown; 'Midnight', with its pink petals and yellow-red center; and 'St. Louis', the first yellow-flowered tropical water lily to be hybridized. For beginners, 'Judge Hitchcock', with its large cup-shaped flowers, is easy to grow.

Hardy Water Lilies

Hardy varieties may be left outdoors all year long, provided their roots do not freeze. This may be prevented by supplying a winter covering of boards topped with a mulching material to withstand frost. Raising the water level in the pool is another precaution. Outstanding among the hardies are 'Conqueror', a generously-petaled red flowered lily, and 'Sunrise', with bright, sulphur colored petals that open with the morning sun. Smaller than these, and more suited for tub planting, is 'Yellow Pygmy', with flowers and leaves of minute size which appear in great profusion. These hardy varieties carry their flowers placidly on the water's surface or just slightly above it.

Victoria cruziana—named in honor of General Santa Cruz of Bolivia in 1840, was first introduced to American gardens in 1894, and is commonly called the water platter. Cultivation is possible as far north as Cleveland, Ohio. All members of this genus are native to the tropics and of such size that their cultivation is expensive. Cruziana's flowers measure from eight to 15 inches, while the plant displays leaves three to four feet in diameter with high marginal walls. Opening at dusk, the flowers remain open all night, closing in mid-morning, to re-open again at nightfall. Developing full bloom late this month, they are creamy white when first expanding, gradually changing to a purplish red the second night. They emit a fragrant pineapple scent distinguishable at great distances. The large, many-pocketed leaves are light green above and purplish green below. Each plant requires a tub or box containing a cubic yard of soil to insure adequate growth, and enjoys full sun and consistently warm temperatures. These plants are of such strength and buoyancy that a child can stand upon the table-like leaves without sinking.

Tropical Water Lilies

Tropical water lilies are divided into two blooming varieties: the day blooming and the night blooming. Careful choice will give you a planting that shows color 24 hours a day. These lilies do not begin to bloom until summer is well underway, but they continue up until frost. In the South, provided their roots are not injured by frost, they may live year round. Unlike the hardy water lilies, the tropical varieties carry their flowers 6 to 18 inches above the water. Blossoms may range anywhere from 8 inches to a foot in diameter, and their fragrance carries great distances.

"They need full sunshine, and flourish in still water in which an even temperature is maintained."

Care and Conditions for Success with Water Lilies

Preparation for a water lily planting is not as difficult as it may appear. By selecting proper types, they can be pleasingly fitted into any area ranging from a natural pond or specially constructed pool to a round wooden tub sunk into the earth. Like all other plants, water lilies require specific growing conditions to bring forth their best display of flowers and foliage.

Conditions

They need full sunshine, and flourish in still water in which an even temperature is maintained.

Another primary requirement is a rich soil. Three parts good garden soil, and one part well-rotted cow or sheep manure well turned in, will amply fill their needs. It is important that the box, tub, or soil layer in which the plant is to be set is well supplied with rich soil, for water lilies are hungry feeders and demand the proper nutritional diet to compensate for their lush growth. Many failures in growth result from poor or improperly prepared soil mixtures.

In large pools or ponds, water lilies are generally planted in the soil at the bottom. However, in many cases they are planted in individual tubs, which facilitates moving them. Generally, the plants in boxes or tubs are given expansion room from two to three feet wide and one foot deep depending on the particular variety's growth habit. In smaller pools, smaller-leaved varieties may be used. Care should be taken that the lush growth does not overpower the flowers and prevent their being reflected by the water immediately surrounding them. Nothing is more exquisite than the reflected beauty of water lilies silently resting on a surface of still, dark water.

Success or failure with these plants greatly depends upon the pool or area in which they are to be grown. Of primary importance in pool location is the choice of a sunny spot. Since full sun is essential for water lily culture, never choose an area under a tree—the sun will be filtered through leaves, and the leaves when they fall will foul the water, thereby detracting from the beauty of the scene.

A lily pool does not need a continuous supply of fresh water. Tropical lilies delight in water that is warm and of even temperature, so add only enough water to replace that which is lost by evaporation. Pool water should be changed in the spring before planting so as not to disturb the plants once they are set in. A pool stocked with fish is helpful in keeping the water free from mosquito larva and algae. If planting in a newly constructed cement pool, care should be taken to change the water several times before setting in the plants.

How to Plant Water Lilies

A water depth of one foot satisfies most lilies, and 18 inches should be the maximum. Water lilies should be planted by the middle of May in the midwest, and even earlier in the South. In the east, the middle of June is more likely to provide the necessary growing conditions.

Scoop out a hole about equal to the size of the pot the plant came in.

To plant tropical lilies, set the lily with its leaf crown above the soil surface.

For hardy water lilies, lay the root stock horizontally at least an inch below the soil surface with the crown peeping out a little above.

If planted in boxes, an inch of clean sand placed on top of the soil will prevent the soil from washing away.

Dig up, separate and replant hardy water lilies in new soil every fourth or fifth spring. In intervening years, fertilize just before new growth appears in the spring. Place three or four tablespoons of 5-10-5 fertilizer, or special water lily fertilizer, in paper bags, twist the bags, and sink three or four of them below the surface of the soil in which each lily grows. Both tropical and hardy water lilies benefit from this practice.

With patience, care and careful planning, the delightful blossoms of fragrant water lilies floating on your pool will bring many hours of continuous pleasure.