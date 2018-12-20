Celebrated Rosarian David Austin Dies at 92

It is with heavy hearts that we observe the death of horticulturalist and legendary rosarian, David Austin, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 92.

According to a press release, David C. H. Austin Sr. died in his home in Shropshire, England, surrounded by family.

For 75 years, Austin dedicated his career to perfecting the rose and bred over 200 English Rose varieties that we enjoy today. David Austin Roses, Ltd. was founded in 1969 and remains a trusted name for gardeners seeking ever more beautiful, subtle and fragrant roses for their gardens.

Austin’s dedication and love of roses will echo in our hearts (and gardens) for years to come.

“My Father – or Mr A as he was affectionately known within the wider Austin family – was a remarkable man. His love for the art of rose breeding was truly inspiring; he loved nothing more than seeing the pleasure that his roses gave to others.

“His presence will be sorely missed within the global family company that he created. But the passion he instilled will continue and we will hold true to my Father’s vision when he founded the company almost 50 years ago.”

– David Austin Jr, son and Managing Director of David Austin Roses Ltd.

