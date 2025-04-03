Two-Winged Silverbell Tree Fits in Small Gardens

Two-winged silverbell, a tree native to the southeastern United States, serves as a pretty spring-flowering tree for small garden spaces. Delicate-looking white flowers dangle from its branches in spring, attracting pollinators. This compact tree is easy to grow. It tolerates short periods of wet soil, making it a good option for a rain garden.

Two-winged silverbell blooms in mid-spring, with dangling white flowers that open to reveal yellow stamens.

Common names: Two-winged silverbell, snowdrop tree

Botanical name: Halesia diptera

Origin: Halesia diptera is native to the southeastern United States, from South Carolina and Arkansas south to Florida and Texas. Its natural habitat includes rich woods and the edges of swamps.

Flowers: Downward-facing white flowers open in mid-spring. The variety Halesia diptera var. magniflora has larger flowers.

Foliage: The broad oval leaves are medium green from spring to autumn, when they turn yellow and drop away.

Size and habit: Two-winged silverbell reaches 15 to 30 feet tall with a rounded crown stretching 15 to 25 feet wide. Halesia diptera typically remains on the smaller end of its size range in gardens. It can be grown as a large shrub because it has low branches and multiple stems. It can also easily be trained as a small tree with a single trunk; choose one stem to be the trunk, remove other stems and limb up the lowest branches to create a higher canopy.

Growing two-winged silverbell

Exposure: Part sun to dappled shade