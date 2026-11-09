‘Tokyo Tower’ Chinese Fringetree Easily Fits in Small Garden Spaces

‘Tokyo Tower’ Chinese fringetree is an excellent ornamental tree for tight spaces and challenging conditions. At just 15 feet tall and with a crown 6 feet wide, ‘Tokyo Tower’ fits comfortably into shallow front or back gardens, courtyards and even foundation beds, where it might punctuate the corner of the building or accent the entryway. Large clusters of white flowers appear in late spring, after most small flowering trees have finished blooming. This tree was added to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's list of Gold Medal Plants in 2026.

Large clusters of white flowers adorn the upright crown of 'Tokyo Tower' Chinese fringetree in late spring. Credit: Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Common name: ‘Tokyo Tower’ Chinese fringetree

Botanical name: Chionanthus retusus ‘Tokyo Tower’

Origin: The species Chionanthus retusus is native to East Asia, where it grows within and at the edges of forests and alongside streams. (There is a North American counterpart to Chinese fringetree, the species Chionanthus virginicus, known colloquially as white fringetree. Native to the southeastern US, it is similar but has smaller flowers that droop while C. retusus flowers stand more upright.)

Flowers/fruits: Held in large, rounded clusters at the ends of branches and twigs, the individual flowers possess four long petals that inspired the name fringetree. Chinese fringetrees bloom later than many other small ornamental trees, offering a late-spring show of lightly fragrant, bright white flowers well after most crabapples, cherries and dogwoods have finished. Small, dark blue fruits ripen in the fall.

Foliage: Lustrous and bright green during the growing season, turning wam yellow in autumn. Deciduous.

Size and habit: Chionanthus retusus is naturally small to medium sized, but the selection 'Tokyo Tower' goes a step further, remaining even shorter and much narrower than the straight species. It reaches 15 feet tall with a 5- to 6-foot-wide crown at maturity. With age, the tree’s tan bark becomes rough and fissured, adding winter appeal.

With age, the bark develops interesting character that lends visual texture to the winter garden scene. Credit: David J. Stang/CC BY-SA 4.0

Growing Chinese fringetree

Exposure: Full to part sun