The Way to Grow Quality Tulips | From the Archive

This article originally was published in the October 1, 1935, edition of Horticulture magazine and has been made available as part of our ongoing efforts to digitize the Horticulture magazine library. The information in this post may be dated.

Scan of the article from Horticulture magazine from October 1, 1935, "about growing tulips "The Way to Grow Quality Tulips" written by Peter Van Bourgondien.

Tulips have been grown in America since Colonial days, but they were long confined to formal beds and a single short blooming period. Today, tulips are being widely used in informal and naturalistic plantings. Moreover, by planting representatives of different groups, it is possible to have a succession of bloom for nearly two months.

The tulip originally came from Persia and Asia Minor and the gay little species tulips have an important place in the garden. They are particularly happy in the warm, dry soil of the rockery. Among them are found almost endless variation in shapes, colors, types and flowering seasons.

Related Article: How to Grow Species Tulips

Choosing Which Tulips to Grow

Tulips as a class have been changed to meet the needs of a new day. There are whole new races now, awaiting opportunities to bloom in American gardens. Others, somewhat older, are still used in a more limited way than they should be. The Mendel tulips, flowering in late April, are the result of skilful hybridizing. To produce this new race, Darwins were crossed with the old Duc Van Thol varieties of early tulips. The Mendels are proving grand garden tulips and fit nicely into the succession, blooming between the single early-flowering tulips and the May-flowering groups.

The lily-flowered tulips constitute another lovely new race, also the result of hybridization. To produce them, the species Tulipa retroflexa was crossed with the Darwins. The lily-flowered tulips are delightful for informal planting, as the flowers resemble richly colored lilies, with long graceful petals, often reflexed. The lily-flowered tulips illustrate the modern trend toward informality. As a matter of fact, tulips were not always so formal as indicated by the Darwins, Breeders and Rembrandts. The earliest known cultivated forms, grown in Turkey, were sharply pointed and often reflexed. This was the form of the tulip when it was first brought to Holland.

There came a day when the royalty and nobility of Europe demanded floral tulips, and Holland growers concentrated on meeting the demand. The more informal types were considered commonplace. Fortunately, they were cherished for generations in the gardens of humble folks in France and England. Later, these informal types were reimported into Holland, where they have been improved into the present-day cottage tulips.

Read more from the archives: Growing Beautybush: Then & Now

Double Darwin tulips

Another new race, the double Darwin tulips, will appeal to the garden enthusiast. They remind one of peonies, so large and fluffy are they. Of course, one cannot have the exquisite grace of the Darwin blooms and a mass of petals at the same time. But where the aim is to produce a carpet of vivid coloring, the double Darwins are invaluable.

Similar but blooming earlier, are the double early tulips. Many of these have blended colors, producing an exquisite color harmony when planted in mass. They are much better for mass planting, however, than for cutting. Time was when tulips were planted in serried rows in formal beds. The amateur of today uses them with the utmost freedom as pigments for painting a beautiful picture. He plants tulips in dignified rows along formal walks. He plants them in front of the shrubbery border, with the low-growing varieties at the front and the taller ones at the rear. He spots them in clumps wherever he desires a dash of vivid color.

The amateur can produce flowers comparing favorably with those exhibited by professional bulb growers at the shows if he uses the same method. The secret lies largely in procuring the same size and grade of bulbs as are used for producing exhibition flowers. The florist uses selected bulbs of extra-large size. Commercially, such bulbs are known as top-size bulbs. Many amateurs have never seen top-size bulbs but they can be obtained from reliable growers. Naturally the price is higher than for smaller bulbs and of course, it takes more than big bulbs to produce flowers of exhibition quality. The bulbs must be properly planted in soil that has been carefully prepared and well enriched. Yet there is nothing difficult about all this, and any amateur can meet all the requirements if he will take a little care.

“The amateur of today uses them with the utmost freedom as pigments for painting a beautiful picture.”

When and How to Grow Tulips

For best results, tulips should be planted in October and November so that the bulbs can throw out rootlets and become well-established before freezing weather sets in. The flowers will be larger and earlier than when the bulbs are planted later.

Next, the amateur who is out to produce large flowers should throw away the dibble and take up the spade. Modern garden spades with blades of spring steel are light and easy to handle, or one may use a spading fork which is still lighter. In any event, it is necessary to work the soil to a depth of 12 inches, mixing humus and well-rotted manure with it. Fresh manure should be avoided; it will do more harm than good.

It is best to plant the big bulbs from four to six inches deep. In other words the top of the bulb should be from four to six inches below the surface of the soil. The larger flowering kinds should be planted about six inches apart, smaller kinds four inches apart. Planting with a trowel is recommended, a small handful of bone meal being mixed with the soil at the bottom of the hole before setting the bulb. When the ground freezes, it is well to cover the soil with light litter to prevent alternate freezing and thawing.

Read more from the archives: Water Lilies for Cool Summer Beauty

Tulip Variety Traits

Varieties depend largely upon individual requirements. Hold in your hand two brown bulbs. They look as much alike as peas in a pod, yet one will produce a snow-white flower and the other a flower of flaming scarlet. Naturally, the varieties selected will depend upon the color effects to be achieved. Suppose you wish to produce a snow-white drift in May. You could use the lovely new pure white Zwanenburg. Not only would the general effect be impressive but a close-up inspection would be equally pleasing. You could cut some of these flowers if desired, and each would be a chaste and shapely specimen.

If you desired to flash on the eye a bright dash of glittering scarlet, you might use either Farncombe Sanders or City of Haarlem. To embroider your scarlet with gold, you could use an edging of Yellow Giant. All these kinds are Darwins standing in stately dignity on tall stems. In front of them you might plant some cottage tulips, which flower at the same time but have shorter stems. The cottage tulips are a bit more informal but equally beautiful.

If planted deeply and given good care, tulips will renew themselves through bulb formation, but the production of top-size bulbs requires care and favorable conditions. This is why self-propagated tulips degenerate in size and beauty. If the garden enthusiast wishes to produce tulips such as he sees at the flower shows he should renew his stock every second year.

See the cover from this original Horticulture magazine issue from October 1, 1935 below.