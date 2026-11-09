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Deep Roots: The Surest Way to Garden Smarter

Scott Beuerlein shares how thoughtful gardening decisions can save time, money and effort, along with practical advice for becoming a more resourceful gardener.

Scott Beuerlein
Illustration by Tom Beuerlin

“Work smarter, not harder.” No doubt you’ve heard this before, usually from some consultant sent down by Corporate. Sounds great, but a week later, what? Your boss is telling you to stop thinking so much and work harder!

Work is work, but over many years and lots of mistakes, I’ve become convinced that gardening smarter can save time, money and labor. This is because situations gardeners face are complex. Even the most common tasks require experience and nuanced thinking.     

Watering, for instance. If you’re doing it mindlessly, as if you’re a timer, you’re probably doing more harm than good. And planting. Many gardeners don’t think twice about it. But if your planting technique is wrong, you could find yourself doing extra work removing and replacing dead plants. (Not to mention suffering pain and heartache, which feels a lot like hard work.)  

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Ask other gardeners questions

I’m not very smart, but I have my moments. One of them: when I decided my best way forward was to befriend gardeners smarter than me. And to ask them questions. And then to listen to their answers. And then act on them. I can’t tell you how important those latter parts are. Plenty of times I believed someone’s opinion was wrong and mine was right. A few times, mine actually was, but most times, nope. When two gardeners hold differing opinions, the odds remain in favor of the smarter one being right.  

I’ve been lucky making friends with smarter gardeners. Possibly my general affability, haplessness and oddball questions keep them entertained. And I think the way I listen to their answers and hang on their every word stokes their egos. Gives them meaning. And, for me, yields paydirt.

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How do I know when a gardener is smarter than me? If they’ve succeeded at gardening longer, tried more things, read more books, taken more classes and know things I don’t know, that’s when I’m pretty sure. When they repeatedly say things that don’t make any sense, then I’m certain.    

But it gets tricky: There are gardeners smarter than me, and then gardeners who are smarter than them. I haven’t quite determined how to sort them out. See, when smarter gardeners talk amongst themselves, it’s like a foreign language. At some point, my intelligence got off the train while theirs traveled on.

But, in general, the more a gardener gathers information before answering, and the less rote their answers are, the smarter they tend to be. Simple, across the board, ideologically hardline and emphatic answers are more suspect. And more likely to come from a less smart gardener. Or at least a less experienced one.

Mining the best publications and the vast minority of bloggers and podcasts will make you smarter too, but there’s no better shortcut than hanging around smart gardeners, like a remora to a shark.  

Scott Beuerlein  is Manager of Botanical Garden Outreach for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. He writes regularly for Horticulture and Gardenrant.com. His son Tom Beuerlein, illustrator for this column, is an animator based in Atlanta, Ga.

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Deep Roots
Scott BeuerleinAuthor
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