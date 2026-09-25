The Story behind Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle

World-renowned Dutch planting designer Piet Oudolf helped shape the New Perennial Movement with naturalistic gardens that celebrate plants for their structure, character and seasonal change. His North American projects include Chicago’s Lurie Garden, New York City’s High Line and Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle, the first public garden in North America for which Oudolf designed both the master plan and planting plans.

The Story Behind Oudolf Garden Detroit: An Interview with Meredith Simpson

In the video above, Meredith Simpson, one of the volunteer organizers behind Oudolf Garden Detroit, sits down with Scott Beuerlein to share how the project took shape, how Oudolf’s vision was carried out and the community effort that continues to support the site.

The project began when members of the Garden Club of Michigan set out to create a significant public garden on Belle Isle and reached out to Oudolf in the Netherlands. After visiting Detroit, he agreed to take on the project. Simpson became involved after learning about the plans and attending one of the first public meetings. And she eventually took on a larger role in the volunteer effort that helped move the project forward.

In late 2020, planting was completed at Oudolf Garden Detroit, a collaboration with Roy Diblik, Midwestern designer Austin Eischeid and the Garden Club of Michigan on Detroit’s Belle Isle. Photo by Ryan Southen Photography

Bringing the vision to life

Bringing the garden to life required fundraising, plant sourcing and flexibility in the face of unexpected challenges. High Great Lakes water levels delayed the original planting timeline, and the COVID-19 pandemic later changed how volunteers and professional crews could work together during installation. Today, paid horticulture staff and a network of volunteers continue to care for the plantings as they mature and evolve.