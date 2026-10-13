The Case for Dahlias as Cut Flowers | From the Archive

This article was originally published in the October 6, 1906, edition of Horticulture magazine and has been made available as part of our ongoing efforts to digitize the Horticulture magazine library. The information in this post may be dated.

Scanned page from Horticulture issue, October 6, 1906, article about dahlias as cut flowers

Is the Dahlia of Value to the Flower Grower?

I do not think this question has received the proper amount of consideration and attention at the hands of the florist fraternity. Most attempts so far to introduce the dahlia into the cut flower market have originated from growers making a specialty of growing dahlias for the purpose of selling the tubers.

The right introduction could not be expected from these sources for the following reasons: As a rule a dahlia grower grows great numbers of plants of a very limited variety, particularly of the well-known established sorts, which are more or less common, well advertised, and particularly adapted for garden bedding.

It is far from me to give the impression that such varieties would not be suitable for cutting, on the contrary I consider them very profitable as in most cases they are selected on account of their productiveness in quantities of flowers. My objection is based only on the point that these varieties produce invariably the impression of commonness.

Varieties which would be suitable for the purpose of introducing this flower to the best class of florists in this country are grown in small quantities only, as they are of more recent introduction and consequently rather expensive.

More support for dahlias as cut flowers

Another important point to consider is that with the dahlia grower these varieties are grown for the purpose of exhibiting cut flowers at the various flower shows and fairs, where they are put up for an advertisement and a chance to book orders for root deliveries the following spring. Such a grower could not afford to rob his plants of the best products nor cut the flowers with sufficient lengths of stems to make them a saleable material for the retail florist.

For some time a doubt existed in my mind whether dahlias had sufficient individual qualities that would enable them to be favorably received with the more prosperous class of flower lovers and thus a demand created. This doubt has been entirely removed by two experiences which have come to me through my line of work.

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Dahlias as cut flowers for decor

Some time this fall our firm exhibited a great number of choice and rare varieties of cactus dahlias at a fashionable resort near Boston. The ladies attending the exhibition had only words of admiration for them.

Shortly after this we received a communication from a society lady who attended our exhibit inquiring if we could supply her with sufficient flowers for a table decoration to be used at a large dinner party. We gladly consented, and as a result applications were far more numerous than we welcomed, as our supply gave out.

These dinner decorations are now a subject of discussion in society circles and the eventual result can hardly be foretold.

“A doubt existed in my mind whether dahlias had sufficient individual qualities that would enable them to be favorably received. . . This doubt has been entirely removed. . .”

Another experiment of a similar nature has produced the same result. Through a personal interview one of the foremost retail florists of New York consented to make an effective display of dahlias in his show-windows. The prices realized were equal to those of fancy roses at the present market and I feel the greatest confidence in predicting a glorious future for the dahlia.

A word of advice to those who are anticipating the growing of dahlias for the cut flower market. It is most essential that proper attention should be given to the selection of the varieties for this purpose. As secretary of the newly-formed dahlia society I have the interest of that flower at heart and I shall be only too glad to reply to the readers of HORTICULTURE through its columns to all questions brought forward, as well as my ability permits me.

—Maurice Fuld, Secretary American Dahlia Society

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Scanned page from Horticulture issue, October 6, 1906

The Dahlia in the Flower Market

The views expressed by the secretary of the newly-organized dahlia society in this issue strike us as well-founded and distinctly practical. It is very true that no commercial grower has yet taken up the culture of the dahlia primarily for cut flower purposes in a wholesale way. The blooms have come in as a by-product only and their qualifications for position in the cut-flower market has been a secondary consideration. One look at the crates of blooms as shipped from the dahlia fields to the city flower markets will quickly convince anyone of the facts as Mr. Fuld states them. The possibilities under conditions giving a paramount consideration to the dahlia’s value as a standard cut-flower treated on the same basis as are roses, carnations, asters and sweet peas, will readily suggest themselves.

—WM J. Stewart, Editor and Manager