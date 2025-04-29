The Best Companion Plants for Crabapples

With their relatively small size and multiple seasons of interest, crabapple trees work well in front-yard plantings and other garden spots near the house. Rather than surrounding a crabapple with lawn, use a diverse mix of companion plants to enhance the scene all year.



Crabapple trees deserve companion plants that can enhance their spring and fall show and provide texture and color in summer.

Spring companion plants for crabapples

Flower bulbs and spring ephemerals can contribute continuous spring color beneath crabapples in garden beds. Bulbs that bloom early, such as snowdrops (Galanthus), crocus, Iris reticulata and squill (Scilla), and ephemeral plants like trout lily (Erythronium), Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica) and trillium are good choices because they grow, bloom and die back before the crabapple fully leafs out. Their timeline lets them take advantage of the sun before the crab casts the ground into shade.



Crocus (purple flowers) and scilla (small blue flowers) are two kinds of bulbs that bloom well beneath deciduous trees like crabapples.

Summer perennials to plant with crabapples

To continue the show into later spring and summer, follow up spring bulbs with shade-tolerant perennial groundcovers like lungwort (Pulmonaria), Solomon’s seal (Polygonatum), foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia) and ferns. These are good companion plants for crabapples because they provide color and texture through their foliage in the summer. Crabapples are amenable to such layered planting; there's no need to worry that the perennials will rob moisture or nutrients from the tree.



Variegated Solomon's seal relishes the shade of a crabapple tree, bringing cool color and texture all summer.

You can also use sun-loving, summer-flowering perennials near a newly planted young crabapple for added color. I've had success using black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia) in this way. In time the tree will grow to shade these plants and reduce their bloom, at which point you'll want to replace them with shade-tolerant options.



Shrubby companions for crabapples