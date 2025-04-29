The Best Companion Plants for Crabapples
Here are the bulbs, perennials and shrubs that will enhance a crabapple tree, plus why they’re a good choice.
With their relatively small size and multiple seasons of interest, crabapple trees work well in front-yard plantings and other garden spots near the house. Rather than surrounding a crabapple with lawn, use a diverse mix of companion plants to enhance the scene all year.
Related: "Crabapples: Classic Spring-Flowering Trees for Any Garden Space"
Spring companion plants for crabapples
Flower bulbs and spring ephemerals can contribute continuous spring color beneath crabapples in garden beds. Bulbs that bloom early, such as snowdrops (Galanthus), crocus, Iris reticulata and squill (Scilla), and ephemeral plants like trout lily (Erythronium), Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica) and trillium are good choices because they grow, bloom and die back before the crabapple fully leafs out. Their timeline lets them take advantage of the sun before the crab casts the ground into shade.
Related: Spring Ephemerals: Tips for Gardening with These Magical Plants"
Summer perennials to plant with crabapples
To continue the show into later spring and summer, follow up spring bulbs with shade-tolerant perennial groundcovers like lungwort (Pulmonaria), Solomon’s seal (Polygonatum), foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia) and ferns. These are good companion plants for crabapples because they provide color and texture through their foliage in the summer. Crabapples are amenable to such layered planting; there's no need to worry that the perennials will rob moisture or nutrients from the tree.
Related: "Using Foliage Texture in the Shade Garden"
You can also use sun-loving, summer-flowering perennials near a newly planted young crabapple for added color. I've had success using black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia) in this way. In time the tree will grow to shade these plants and reduce their bloom, at which point you'll want to replace them with shade-tolerant options.
Related: "Summer-Flowering Perennials for Shade Gardens"
Shrubby companions for crabapples
For year-round structure, shrubs look great just outside the perimeter of a crabapple’s small crown. A crabapple surrounded by drifts of boxwood, ninebark or dwarf evergreens looks beautiful. Just be sure to take into account the mature size of both the shrubs and the tree before you plant.