'Taylor' eastern red cedar is a tall, narrow evergreen perfect for accentuating small garden spaces. Named for the Nebraska town in which it was discovered growing as a chance seedling, this adaptable, low-maintenance cultivar of Juniperus virginiana can be used as an accent or planted in multiples to create a tall hedge or screen. 'Taylor' was added to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's list of Gold Medal Plants in 2026.

Tall, narrow, evergreen 'Taylor' Eastern red cedar punctuates the corner of a building at Swarthmore College, home of the Scott Arboretum & Gardens, in Swarthmore, Pa. Credit: Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Common name: 'Taylor' eastern red cedar

Botanical name: Juniperus virginiana ‘Taylor’

Origin: The species Juniperus virginiana is native to roughly the eastern half of the United States and Canada, as far south as northern Florida and central Texas. It grows at the edges of woods and in open areas such as prairies and meadows. ‘Taylor’ was found in the late 1970s in central Nebraska by nurseryman Allen Wilke, who spotted an unusual tree from his van window while driving through the town of Taylor. He stopped to ask a ranch owner if he could take cuttings and ultimately the tree was propagated, distributed and promoted across the country.

Flowers/fruits: Not visually significant. Female eastern red cedars produces seed cones known colloquially as juniper berries. 'Taylor' is a male clone, so it will not set fruit.

Related: For a berrying Eastern red cedar with deep green foliage all year, try Emerald Sentinel.

Foliage: ‘Taylor’ has evergreen foliage held in flat, scaly sprays. The color can vary among the many cultivars of the species, but in this case it is deep green with hints of silver. In the winter it may take on bronze tones.

Size and habit: This is a columnar evergreen tree that reaches up to 20 feet tall while remaining just 3 to 4 feet wide.

Growing 'Taylor' eastern red cedar

Exposure: Full sun