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Nova ‘Sunstone’ Coreopsis Blooms in Warm Pink Tones

‘Sunstone’ coreopsis brings warm pink flowers to sunny gardens all summer. It’s a fantastic alternative to ‘Moonbeam’ and ‘Zagreb’, which bloom in yellow.

Meghan Shinn

Nova 'Sunstone' coreopsis brings warm pink flowers to sunny gardens over a long period in the summer. This perennial tickseed is a fantastic alternative to older Coreopsis verticillata varieties such as 'Moonbeam' and 'Zagreb', which have a similar habit but bloom in yellow. 'Sunstone' is perfect for gardeners who prefer pink. As a bonus, its long-lasting flowers change color as they age, shifting from apricot and peach tones to a watermelon hue with age. Low-maintenance and heat-tolerant, this newer cultivar of a southeastern native coreopsis pairs easily with other perennials and shrubs, providing consistent floral interest throughout the summer as its neighbors come in and out of bloom.

Related: "Coreopsis: a Favorite Native Plant for the Garden"

'Sunstone' coreopsis is a long-blooming perennial that flowers in shades of pink ranging from apricot to watermelon. Credit: Courtesy of Terra Nova Nurseries, Inc.

Common name: 'Sunstone' coreopsis

Botanical name: Coreopsis verticillata 'Sunstone'

Origin: Coreopsis verticillata is native to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, where it occurs at the edges of woods and in pine and oak savannahs. 'Sunstone' is a cultivar introduced by Terra Nova Nurseries in 2025. It is part of the wholesaler's Nova series of coreopsis.

Related: "Native Plants, Reimagined: the Rise of Nativars"

Flowers: From early summer into early autumn, this perennial blooms with daisy-like flowers in shifting shades of pink.

Related: "Long-Blooming Perennials Provide Months of Garden Color"

Foliage: Long, narrow, dark green leaves densely cover the stems.

Size and habit: This is an upright, mounded herbaceous perennial reaching just over 12 inches tall and up to 30 inches wide.

Growing 'Sunstone' coreopsis

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Provide full sun and average soil with good drainage. Water regularly until it is established in the garden. Thereafter, it can tolerate short dry spells, but it is not considered drought tolerant, and it will appreciate supplemental water when heat and drought persist. If flowering slows in midsummer, the plant can be lightly sheared back to rejuvenate the plant and boost a heavier rebloom. USDA Zones 5–10.

flowering plantsnative plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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