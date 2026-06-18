Nova ‘Sunstone’ Coreopsis Blooms in Warm Pink Tones

Nova 'Sunstone' coreopsis brings warm pink flowers to sunny gardens over a long period in the summer. This perennial tickseed is a fantastic alternative to older Coreopsis verticillata varieties such as 'Moonbeam' and 'Zagreb', which have a similar habit but bloom in yellow. 'Sunstone' is perfect for gardeners who prefer pink. As a bonus, its long-lasting flowers change color as they age, shifting from apricot and peach tones to a watermelon hue with age. Low-maintenance and heat-tolerant, this newer cultivar of a southeastern native coreopsis pairs easily with other perennials and shrubs, providing consistent floral interest throughout the summer as its neighbors come in and out of bloom.

'Sunstone' coreopsis is a long-blooming perennial that flowers in shades of pink ranging from apricot to watermelon. Credit: Courtesy of Terra Nova Nurseries, Inc.

Common name: 'Sunstone' coreopsis

Botanical name: Coreopsis verticillata 'Sunstone'

Origin: Coreopsis verticillata is native to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, where it occurs at the edges of woods and in pine and oak savannahs. 'Sunstone' is a cultivar introduced by Terra Nova Nurseries in 2025. It is part of the wholesaler's Nova series of coreopsis.

Flowers: From early summer into early autumn, this perennial blooms with daisy-like flowers in shifting shades of pink.

Foliage: Long, narrow, dark green leaves densely cover the stems.

Size and habit: This is an upright, mounded herbaceous perennial reaching just over 12 inches tall and up to 30 inches wide.

Growing 'Sunstone' coreopsis

Exposure: Full sun