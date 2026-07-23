The Silver Linden Tree Stands Up to City Living
Plant the silver linden tree for shade in a urban or suburban garden. It resists insect pests while welcoming honeybees.
Silver linden (Tilia tomentosa) is a medium-sized tree that tolerates urban conditions while providing beauty and a summer banquet for pollinators. This tree makes a great shade tree or street tree. The shape of its canopy and the large size of its densely held leaves create deep shade, while its unique two-toned leaves lend a flash of brightness when stirred by the breeze.
Common name: Silver linden
Botanical name: Tilia tomentosa
Origin: Tilia tomentosa is native to southeastern Europe and Asia Minor.
Flowers: Silver linden blooms in early to midsummer, producing drooping clusters of pleasantly fragrant, pale yellow flowers. The flowers are not easy to see because of the tree's dense cover of leaves, but bees find them. This species is known as a good honey producer.
Foliage: The large, heart-shaped leaves are deep green on top and pale gray on the underside. The cultivar 'Sterling' has especially bright coloration. The slightest wind causes the lightweight leaves to flutter, flashing the reverse side. The gray or silver color comes from short, fine hairs that cover the surface and make the leaf resistant to damage from chewing insects, such as Japanese beetles and spongy moth. Fall color is dull yellow.
Size and habit: This is a deciduous tree reaching 60 to 65 feet tall, with a 35-foot-wide crown. 'Sterling' remains smaller, at 45 feet tall. It has a straight, single trunk and upright branching that creates a marked symmetry.
Growing silver linden
Exposure: Full sun to part shade
How to grow it: Plants silver linden in well-drained soil and full sun to part shade. It tolerates soil compaction, air pollution, road salt and moderate drought once established. It is considered the most drought-tolerant linden species. USDA Zones 4–7.