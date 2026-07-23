The Silver Linden Tree Stands Up to City Living

Silver linden (Tilia tomentosa) is a medium-sized tree that tolerates urban conditions while providing beauty and a summer banquet for pollinators. This tree makes a great shade tree or street tree. The shape of its canopy and the large size of its densely held leaves create deep shade, while its unique two-toned leaves lend a flash of brightness when stirred by the breeze.

Silver linden (Tilia tomentosa) grows well in a city environment, as evidenced by this tree thriving amidst the hardscape of a Washington, D.C. neighborhood. Credit: Wendy Cutler/CC BY 2.0

Common name: Silver linden

Botanical name: Tilia tomentosa

Origin: Tilia tomentosa is native to southeastern Europe and Asia Minor.

Flowers: Silver linden blooms in early to midsummer, producing drooping clusters of pleasantly fragrant, pale yellow flowers. The flowers are not easy to see because of the tree's dense cover of leaves, but bees find them. This species is known as a good honey producer.

'Sterling' silver linden has especially bright leaves. Credit: Courtesy of J. Frank Schmidt & Son, Co.

Foliage: The large, heart-shaped leaves are deep green on top and pale gray on the underside. The cultivar 'Sterling' has especially bright coloration. The slightest wind causes the lightweight leaves to flutter, flashing the reverse side. The gray or silver color comes from short, fine hairs that cover the surface and make the leaf resistant to damage from chewing insects, such as Japanese beetles and spongy moth. Fall color is dull yellow.

Size and habit: This is a deciduous tree reaching 60 to 65 feet tall, with a 35-foot-wide crown. 'Sterling' remains smaller, at 45 feet tall. It has a straight, single trunk and upright branching that creates a marked symmetry.

Growing silver linden

Exposure: Full sun to part shade