‘Silver Anouk’ Lavender Stands Up to Drought in the Garden or Containers

Silver Anouk lavender (Lavandula stoechas 'Silver Anouk') combines silver foliage with dark violet flowers crowned by lighter purple bracts. This fragrant lavender easily handles heat and drought, resists diseases and performs very well in borders, rock gardens and containers. Flowering begins in spring and continues for weeks. 'Silver Anouk' is a cultivar of Spanish lavender, considered more likely to succeed in hot and humid climates than English lavender (L. angustifolias and L. xintermedia).

Named for its striking leaves, 'Silver Anouk' lavender begins blooming in spring, with stout clusters of grayish buds opening into tiny deep purple blossoms. The clusters are topped by lighter purple bracts that resemble bunny ears or a tuft of feathers.

Common name: ‘Silver Anouk’ lavender

Botanical name: Lavandula stoechas ‘Silver Anouk’

Origin: The species Lavandula stoechas is native to the Mediterranean region. The cultivar 'Silver Anouk' was discovered growing as a natural mutation of the Spanish lavender named 'Anouk' at a nursery in the Netherlands.

Flowers: Deep purple flowers appear in upright spikes, topped with light, leaf-like bracts. Flowering starts in spring and can last for weeks. Deadheading may prolong the bloom time.

Foliage: The leaves are fine textured and silver in color—notably more silver than its greenish parent, 'Anouk'. They have a pine-like fragrance.

With its fragrance and feel, Spanish lavender tends to avoid damage from deer. Find additional options in "Perennials That Deer Avoid in the Garden."

Size and habit: An evergreen subshrub, ‘Silver Anouk’ grows 24 to 30 inches tall and wide, with upright, woody stems forming a low mound.

Growing 'Silver Anouk' lavender

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Plant this Spanish lavender in loose, low-nutrient soil with quick drainage. To guard against rot, position the crown of the plant slightly above the surface of the ground and top-dress with gravel. Do not fertilize. This is a drought-tolerant perennial, but remember that even drought-proof plants need regular moisture while settling into the garden. After it finishes blooming, deadhead ‘Silver Anouk’ and shear the stems back by up to half their length. USDA Zones 6–10.