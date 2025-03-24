Shirley Poppies for the Flower Garden

Shirley poppies are annual garden flowers that bloom in spring and early summer. They have round flowers made of petals that look like crepe paper. Cultivars come in all shades of red, white and pink, sometimes with double petals. The cultivar 'Amazing Gray' has a smokey purple hue. Tolerant of cool temperatures, Shirley poppies grow best from seed sown directly into the garden or decorative containers. They make a nice (though short-lived) cut flower and they also benefit pollinators, being a favorite of bees.

Shirley poppies usually bloom in warm shades, including pink and red. Their petals look like delicate crepe or tissue paper, but these annual flowers are surprisingly rugged and tolerant of cool temperatures.

Common name: Shirley poppy

Botanical name: Papaver rhoeas cultivars

Origin: Shirley poppies are derived from a species native to Europe and Asia.

Flowers: Warm-hued, papery petals make up the flowers, which are produced for six weeks or so in spring to summer.

Foliage: Medium green to gray-green and fern like, with jagged margins. The foliage declines in the heat of summer, when the plant is done blooming. Pair Shirley poppies with a companion that can cover their fading leaves, or follow them with summer-thriving annuals like zinnias or cosmos.

Size and habit: Shirley poppy cultivars typically reach two to three feet tall in bloom and slightly less wide, with an upright habit.

Growing Shirley poppies

Exposure: Full sun; some afternoon shade in the U.S. South

How to grow it: Shirley poppies can struggle with being transplanted, so it is best to sow their seed directly into the garden or containers where they will remain. Seed should be scattered on the soil surface several weeks before the expected last frost date, as soon as the soil can be worked. In warm-winter climates, the seed can be scattered in fall; it will sprout in late winter or earliest spring. If you want to start the seed indoors, use plantable pots to avoid disturbing their roots at transplanting time.

Shirley poppies need fertile soil, moderate watering and full sun, although some afternoon shade in hot climates can help prolong their performance. These plants prefer cool temperatures and will naturally begin to decline in the heat of the summer.

As a cut flower, Shirley poppies last only a day or two, but they're lovely for that time. Cutting them will prompt more flowers. Cut Shirley poppies as they begin to open, snipping them at the base of the stem. To prolong their life in the vase, cut-flower growers recommend briefly burning the end of the stem or plunging it into boiling water for 10 seconds. Move immediately to cold water and display.