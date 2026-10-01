Shaker Gardening: History, Wisdom & Techniques | Virtual Class

A historic photograph of the Shaker village in Harvard, Mass. Photo courtesy Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library.

Join Us to Discover the History & Wisdom of Shaker Gardening

What can today's gardeners learn from the Shakers? Join Horticulture writer Amy Grisak and H. P. Lovelace, from Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, for “History and Wisdom of Shaker Gardening,” a live learning session sponsored by Horticulture online. We'll explore how the Shakers' beliefs shaped their gardening and farming practices — from selecting plants to sowing and harvesting.

We will also discuss practical approaches gleaned from the Shakers’ harmonious relationship to the natural world for growing food, herbs and flowers. Finally, we'll look at ways to bring that wisdom to our own gardens by discussing thoughtful plant choices and planting practices to make the most of what we grow.

This virtual Zoom event is FREE to attend!

Approx Time: 1 hour, including Q&A session

Topics we will cover:

Sustainable gardening practices and tips

How to select, harvest and keep seeds from one year to the next

How the Shakers gardened, farmed and lived in harmony with the natural world

And more!

About the Presenters:

H. P. Lovelace

H. P. Lovelace is the farm manager at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where he oversees agriculture at the 3,000-acre living museum, once home to the third-largest Shaker community in the United States. There, they practice sustainable agricultural practices, working in kinship with the land and wildlife. The farm is also home to a garden and an orchard, as well as livestock and an apiary.

Amy Grisak

Amy Grisak is a writer and photographer based in Montana, where she uses her home as an experiment station for her many projects, from raising bees and keeping chickens to growing unusual fruits suited to the harsh prairie climate. She grew up helping on her father's fourth-generation family farm in Ohio. Her work appears in Horticulture magazine as well as The Farmers' Almanac, Birds & Blooms and many other publications. She is the author of Nature Guide to Glacier and Waterton Lakes National Parks.