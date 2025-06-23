‘Rose Rhinestones’ Penstemon Brings Rich Color and Hummingbirds to Dry Gardens

A new member of the Bejewled series of beardtongue, ‘Rose Rhinestones’ penstemon is named for its sparkly cerise-hued flowers, which boast a large size and sturdy stems. Their tubular shape suits hummingbirds. The perennial’s short stature recommends it for placement at the front of the garden—all the better for watching its winged visitors. Once established, this cultivar of a Southwest-native species is very drought tolerant.

'Rose Rhinestones' penstemon bursts with large, rosy pink flowers in early summer.

Common name: ‘Rose Rhinestones’ penstemon

Botanical name: Penstemon barbatus ‘Rose Rhinestones’

Origin: Penstemon barbatus is a species native to mesas and mountains of the southwestern United States and northern Mexico. The cultivar 'Rose Rhinestones' was introduced in 2024 as part of the Bejeweled series of penstemon.

Flowers: From late spring into early summer, large, deep pink flowers fill the upper portion of the upright stems. White throats accent the outward-facing tubular blossoms. They attract hummingbirds and bumblebees.

Foliage: Long and narrow, dark blue-green.

Size and habit: This is an herbaceous perennial whose upright stems reach just over a foot tall. A mature clump stands two feet wide.

Growing 'Rose Rhinestones' penstemon

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Like other penstemons, ‘Rose Rhinestones’ needs good drainage. It's important that the soil does not remain soggy during winter as well as the growing season. Otherwise, it is undemanding, requiring regular water only while getting established, a light winter mulch and an annual trimming in spring. Its blue-green foliage remains attractive through the growing season. This perennial also tolerates heat very well and can even put up with summer humidity. USDA Zones 4–8.