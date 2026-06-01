Grow Low-Growing Roof Iris for Its Charming Spring Flowers

Roof iris (Iris tectorum) offers the beauty of classic garden irises on a more compact plant that reaches just over a foot tall. This iris is also adaptable to varying moisture and light levels. Once established, it tolerates drought. It also resists deer.

Related: Discover more great irises for the garden here and here.

Roof iris blooms in spring with flowers that are typically purple. Varieties with lighter or white flowers also exist. Credit: Chihiro H/CC BY 3.0

Common name: Roof iris, wall iris, Japanese roof iris

Botanical name: Iris tectorum

Origin: Central to southwest China, Myanmar. This iris earned its colloquial and botanical names (the Latin tectorum means roofs) when an 1860s plant explorer observed it growing atop thatched roofs in Japan. This placement reportedly began when an emperor ruled that land was to be used for growing food crops, not flowers.

Flowers: The species features 4- to 6-inch-wide, bright purple flowers in the typical iris shape, but more relaxed. There are varieties with lighter purple or white flowers. Bloom time is spring.

Foliage: Held in fans, the individual leaves are sword shaped and bright green. The foliage becomes somewhat outward spreading, compared to stiffly upright leaves of other garden irises. Evergreen in warmer climates.

Size and habit: Roof iris grows 12 to 18 inches tall and wide. It spreads by rhizomes and can quickly fill up available space. It is not considered invasive and can easily be contained by digging out any unwanted rhizomes, which remain quite shallow.

Growing roof iris

Exposure: Full sun to part shade