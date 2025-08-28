SubscribeConnectLearn
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlantsSmart GardeningEdible GardeningContainer GardeningGardensBy RegionSubscribe

‘Riptide’ Stokes’s Aster Provides Late-Season Flowers

Grow ‘Riptide’ Stokes’s aster for its purple autumn flowers that delight butterflies and bees. Drought-tolerant and heat-proof!

Meghan Shinn

‘Riptide’ Stokes's aster attracts bees and butterflies with its fringed purple flowers, which appear from midsummer through autumn. This is a cultivar of a perennial species native to the Southeast, so it performs well in hot, humid weather. Once established, it also tolerates drought.

'Riptide' Stokes's aster offers purple flowers into the fall, making it a nice companion or alternative to mums.

Common name: ‘Riptide’ Stokes’s aster

Botanical name: Stokesia laevis ‘Riptide’

Origin: The species Stokesia laevis is native to the Southeast states, where it grows in coastal plains, open woodlands, pinelands and bogs. The genus name Stokesia refers to English botanist Jonathan Stokes. The proper common name is Stokes's aster, although it is often written stokes aster or Stokes' aster. The cultivar 'Riptide' was bred at North Carolina State University and introduced as part of the Totally Stoked series from Proven Winners.

Related: Discover another great Stokes's aster cultivar, 'Blue Danube'.

Flowers: Midsummer through autumn

Foliage: Long, narrow, medium green

Size and habit: 'Riptide' is an herbaceous perennial that grows as a two-foot-tall, three-foot-wide dome.

Growing 'Riptide' Stokes's aster

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Easy-to-grow, Stokes’s asters need just full sun, well-drained soil and moderate water while getting established. In subsequent seasons this perennial can withstand some drought. Deadhead the flowers on 'Riptide' to prolong the bloom, and cut the plant back in fall or spring. USDA Zones 5–9. (It needs a winter mulch to ensure hardiness in Zone 5.)

Related: Find additional late bloomers that flower in blue or purple, a nice match for fall foliage colors.

Image courtesy of Walters Gardens

flowering plantsnative plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

SitemapAbout UsSubscribeRenew a SubscriptionGive a GiftDigital EditionsCustomer ServiceAdvertisePrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Sister Sites:Cuisine at HomeGarden GatePopular WoodworkingWoodsmithSubscribe to E-Newsletters
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;