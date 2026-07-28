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Rattlesnake Master: a Unique Native Plant for Wet or Dry Soil

Rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) brings unique pollinator-friendly summer flowers to gardens with poor soil that runs dry or damp.

Meghan Shinn

Rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) is a unique summer-blooming perennial native to hot and humid areas of the United States. It prefers nutrient-poor soil and tolerates a wide range of moisture levels, so it's easy to please in the garden. Its spherical flowers feed pollinators while making a nice foil to more typically shaped blossoms, such as the spikes of agastache (such as 'Pink Pearl') and the daisy-like blooms of rudbeckias (such as 'Herbstonne'), which bloom at the same time.

Rattlesnake master blooms in summer, with unique spherical flowers that attract pollinators. Credit: Carter Ertel/CC BY 4.0

Common name: Rattlesnake master

Botanical name: Eryngium yuccifolium

Origin: This species is native to prairies and open woods across the Central, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and southern Midwest regions of the United States.

Flowers: From mid to late summer, globular thistle-like white flowers bloom in clusters atop tall stems. Each stem can bear several flowers, each with their own short stalk. Bees, butterflies and moths will visit rattlesnake master in bloom.

Foliage: As suggested by its specific epithet, yuccifolium, this perennial has yucca-like leaves. They are blue-green in color and shaped like broad straps. The tips have sharp spines that discourage browsing from animals like deer and rabbits but also necessitate careful placement away from pathways, patio edges and other spots where gardener or guest may brush up against them.

Related: "Excaliber Yucca Thrives in Dry Gardens"

Size and habit: The foliage grows in a rounded clump to two to three feet tall and wide. The flower stalks can rise a foot or more above the leaves, making the total height of a plant in bloom four to five feet.

The flowers rise high above rattlesnake master's clump of strappy, yucca-like leaves. Credit: Carol Collins

Growing rattlesnake master

Exposure: Full sun

How to grow it: Plant rattlesnake master in full sun and average to poor soil for the most compact growth. Periods of shade, rich soil and fertilizer cause weak, floppy growth and a tendency to lean. This species grows naturally in dry, medium and wet soils. Watch for self-seeding; deadhead to prevent unwanted spread. USDA Zones 3–8.

Related: "Native Shrubs for Gardens with Wet Soil"

flowering plantsfoliage plantsnative plantsperennials
Meghan ShinnAuthor
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