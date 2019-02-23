Twinny Peach Snapdragon Is Short and Double

Virtues: Twinny Peach snapdragon is a short, stocky selection with double flowers in peach tones. It is noted as the first compact snapdragon to bear double flowers, and its color is similarly unique. This variety was recognized by the plant-trialing organization All-America Selections in 2010.

Common name: Twinny Peach snapdragon

Botanical name: Antirrhinum majus Twinny Peach

Exposure: Full sun

Season: Spring, summer, fall, for flowers

Flowers: Double-petaled flowers line stalks to 12 inches tall beginning in spring. Where summers are cool, flowering can continue through the summer. In hot regions, flowering is best in spring and fall.

Habit: Twinny Peach snapdragon grows just 7 to 10 inches tall, with a tight, narrow shape.

Origins: Introduced by Hem Genetics

How to grow Twinny Peach snapdragon: Start from seed indoors roughly four to six weeks before the expected last frost. Plant snapdragons in full sun and well-drained soil. Provide supplemental water during dry spells. In hot, humid areas, snapdragons are best treated as cool-season annuals to grow in spring and fall. Fall-planted snaps may survive the winter in USDA Zone 7 and warmer, and resuming growth and flowering in early spring. Twinny Peach snapdragon’s small size makes it perfect for the front of a border or use in window boxes and other containers. Typically treated as an annual.

Image credit: All-America Selections

