Trevi Fountain Lungwort Is a Shade Gardener’s Dream

Virtues: Trevi Fountain lungwort is a great flowering shade perennial. It offers pretty blue flowers in the spring. After it finishes flowering, it continues to pull its weight in the shade garden with its attractive variegated foliage. This low, wide perennial makes a good edging for the shade garden or a skirt for shade-loving shrubs or other foliage plants like upright ferns and giant hostas.

Common name: Trevi Fountain lungwort

Botanical name: Pulmonaria ‘Trevi Fountain’

Exposure: Part shade to full shade

Season: Spring for flowers, spring to fall for foliage

Flowers: Deep blue blossoms open in rounded clusters just above the foliage in spring.

Foliage: Medium green with small sliver-white spots.

Habit: Trevi Fountain lungwort is an herbaceous perennial that grows about 12 inches tall and 24 inches wide.

How to grow Trevi Fountain lungwort: Site this plant in partial or full shade, in soil that remains evenly moist but not boggy. Good drainage is important, as is regular watering in times of drought. USDA Zones 4–8.

Image credit: Terra Nova Nurseries

Related Posts: