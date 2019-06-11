Sedum Atlantis Wins Plant of the Year 2019

Virtues: Sedum Atlantis, named the Chelsea Plant of the Year at the UK’s 2019 Chelsea Flower Show, is a no-fuss perennial prized for both its foliage and flowers. This low, spreading sun lover makes a good edging plant or container companion and it handles drought with ease.

Common name: Sedum Atlantis, Atlantis stonecrop

Botanical name: Sedum takesimense ’Nonsitnal’

Exposure: Full sun

Season: Spring to fall for foliage; mid- to late summer for flowers

Flowers: Tiny star-shape golden flowers appear in clusters above the plant from midsummer onward.

Foliage: The serrated leaves form dense rosettes. Each leaf is medium green with a wide yellow-white margin. Cold weather brings a pinkish hue to the margins.

Habit: Sedum Atlantis grows 4 to 6 inches tall and spread 10 to 12 inches wide. Its dense foliage makes it a good ground cover.

Origins: The species Sedum takesimense is native to Korea. The variety named Atlantis was discovered growing as a sport by Dave Mackenzie, founder of the Michigan-based wholesale nursery Hortech and a specialist in green roofs and living walls.

How to grow Sedum Atlantis: Site in full sun in average to poor soil with very good drainage. In very hot regions, place it where it will receive some light shade in the afternoon. Once established this sedum is highly drought tolerant. USDA Zones 4–9.

Image credit: Walters Gardens

