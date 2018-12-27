Lacebark Pine Boasts Unique Bark As it Ages

Virtues: Lacebark pine is a highly ornamental evergreen tree with beauty in its needles and colorful bark.
Common name: Lacebark pine
Botanical name: Pinus bungeana
Exposure: Full sun
Season: Year-round
Foliage: Soft, 4-inch long needles are a dark green.
Other attributes: Trees older than about 10 years offer peeling bark with under layers of olive green, white and purple.
Habit: Evergreen tree reaching 30 to 50 feet high and 20 to 40 feet wide. It often grows with multiple trunks, giving it a shrubby shape.
Origins: China
How to grow lacebark pine: Plant this undemanding tree in full sun and average soil with good drainage. USDA Zones 4–8.
